कासगंज हिंसा पर पहली बार बोले सीएम योगी, अखिलेश पर भी साधा निशाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 07:59 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath comment over violence in kasganj
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : ANI
कासगंज में हिंसा और युवक की मौत पर यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पहली बार चुप्पी तोड़ी है। मीडिया के सवालों के जबाव में सीएम योगी ने कहा कि प्रदेश में भ्रष्टाचार और अराजकता किसी कीमत पर बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। वहीं पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने भी महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए अप्रत्यक्ष रूप में निशाना साधा है। 

मंगलवार को पत्रकारों से वार्ता के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि सरकार राज्य में भ्रष्टाचार और अराजकता को किसी कीमत पर बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी। जो भी ऐसे कार्यों में संलिप्त हैं उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 
 

अखिलेश का ट्वीट

आगरा में भी माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश, पुलिस हाई अलर्ट पर

आगरा में दो समुदाय के लोगों के बीच तनाव फैल गया। हंगामा दो लोगों के बीच हुई बाइक की टक्कर से शुरू हुआ।

30 जनवरी 2018

SHOP GUTTED DOWN IN KASGANJ OF UTTAR PRADESH 1:21

कासगंज में एलआईयू फेल, फिर आगजनी से सहमा शहर

30 जनवरी 2018

Kasganj violence: Victim's family refuses to accept compensation, demands CM Yogi to visit 1:10

कासगंज हिंसा: तो किसको दे आई 20 लाख रुपये योगी सरकार?

29 जनवरी 2018

TWO KIDS DIE IN BUS AUTO ACCIDENT AT MATHURA 3:13

कोहरे ने अब मथुरा में मां के सामने लील ली ये मासूम जिंदगियां

29 जनवरी 2018

STATEMENT OF MP RAJVEER SINGH DURING VIOLENCE IN KASGANJ OF UP 1:39

क्या बीजेपी भड़का रही कासगंज में हिंसा!

28 जनवरी 2018

