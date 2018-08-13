शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Two sisters left home after father's harassment

पापा की हरकतों पर मां बोली चुप रहो, नाबालिग बहनों ने उठाया ये कदम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा/फिरोजाबाद Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 03:11 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
न्यू आगरा क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार को दो नाबालिग लड़कियां मिलीं। दोनों बहनें हैं। पुलिस ने इन्हें चाइल्ड लाइन के सुपुर्द कर दिया। चाइल्ड लाइन कार्यालय में आश्रय प्रदान किया गया है।
 
चाइल्ड लाइन की समन्वयक रितु वर्मा ने बताया कि एक लड़की की उम्र 13 साल है। उसकी बहन नौ साल की है। वो दोनों फिरोजाबाद के थाना रामगढ़ क्षेत्र की रहने वाली हैं। 

बड़ी बहन ने बताया कि उसके पिता उत्पीड़न करते हैं। इससे वे दोनों परेशान हैं। उसने अपनी मां को भी बताया, लेकिन उन्होंने चुप रहने के लिए बोल दिया। इससे पिता की हरकतें बढ़ गईं। इस कारण घर से आ गई हैं। 
आगे पढ़ें

आगरा में मिली दोनों बहनें

Recommended

महिला और उसके देवर के शव
Agra

यूपी: भाभी की गोली मारकर हत्या, देवर ने भी दी जान, लाशें देख सहम गए लोग

13 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

चार युवकों ने बनाया छेड़छाड़ का वीडियो, पुलिस ने नहीं सुनी तो किशोरी ने दी जान

13 अगस्त 2018

Sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की डेड बॉडी तिरंगे में लपेटने पर लोगों ने उठाए थे ये सवाल, वजह जानकर हो गई थी बोलती बंद

12 अगस्त 2018

Vijay Mallya
Weird Stories

विजय माल्या: अजीबोगरीब शौक ने खा लिया, अब टायॅलेट को लेकर हुआ 'गोल्डन' खुलासा

12 अगस्त 2018

13 august 2018 rashifal daily horoscope 13th day of august month
Predictions

13 अगस्त 2018 राशिफल: सावन के तीसरे सोमवार में बनेगा शिव योग, 5 राशियों को मिलेगा फायदा

13 अगस्त 2018

सानिया मिर्जा और शोएब मलिक
Tennis

सानिया मिर्जा बोलीं- मैंने भारत-पाकिस्तान रिश्ते सुधारने के लिए नहीं थामा शोएब मलिक का हाथ

12 अगस्त 2018

sisters minor girls harassment

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

salman khan was seen in malta with his real love that his mother video goes viral
Bollywood

विदेश में 'अपने पहले प्यार' के साथ घूमते दिखे सलमान, इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया वीडियो

13 अगस्त 2018

तैमूर अली खान
Bollywood

अब चौबीसों घंटे बॉडीगार्ड के साथ चलेगा तैमूर, एक फोटो के लिए भी तरस जाएंगे फैंस

13 अगस्त 2018

प्रभदीप सिंह
Weird Stories

न बोल सकता, न सुन सकता...पर डांस ऐसा देख खुली रह जाती आंखें, अक्षय कुमार ने बनाया लखपति

13 अगस्त 2018

vidyut jamwal
Bollywood

इन 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की है सॉलिड बॉडी और दमदार स्टंट, एक ने तो कंधे पर ही उठा ली थी बाइक

13 अगस्त 2018

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के आखिरी बर्थडे में रेखा से लेकर टीना अंबानी तक रहीं मौजूद, वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में दावा

13 अगस्त 2018

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer film Sui Dhaaga Made in India Trailer out
Bollywood

'सब बढ़िया है' कहते हुए वरुण धवन ने सीखा अनुष्का से हुनर, 'सुई धागा' का ट्रेलर रिलीज

13 अगस्त 2018

Kapil sharma
Television

2 महीने बाद फिर से TV पर धमाल मचाने आ रहे हैं कपिल शर्मा, लेने जा रहे हैं खास ट्रेनिंग

13 अगस्त 2018

डेमो
Weird Stories

10वीं बार प्रेग्नेंट महिला को डॉक्टरों ने दे डाली ऐसी सलाह, अस्पताल से भाग निकली

13 अगस्त 2018

Top mistakes health conscious people often used to make
Fitness

आधी आबादी का फिजिकल एक्टिविटी में कोई इंटरेस्ट नहीं, चौंकाने वाले हैं WHO के आंकड़े

13 अगस्त 2018

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Bollywood

प्रियंका ही नहीं इन 4 एक्ट्रेस का भी देसी छोड़ विदेशी लड़कों पर आया दिल, एक बन गई थी बिन ब्याही मां

11 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

manisha-dayal
Bihar

विवादों में बिहार का एक और आश्रय गृह, मालकिन मनीषा दयाल रातों रात कैसे बनी स्टार, जानिए पूरी कहानी

ताजा मामला पटना आसरा गृह में दो लड़कियों की मौत का है। लड़कियों की मौत के बाद संस्था के संचालक चिन्तन और संचालिका मनीषा दयाल को गिरफ्तार तो कर लिया गया है। लेकिन महज कुछ सालों में मनीषा कैसे बुलंदियों तक पहुंची उनका यह सफर भी काफी रोचक रहा है।

13 अगस्त 2018

हापुड़ लिंचिंग
Delhi NCR

हापुड़ भीड़ हिंसाः कासिम की हत्या के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट का योगी सरकार को नोटिस

13 अगस्त 2018

पीड़िता गायब, पता लगाने के लिए वाराणसी भेजी गई एक टीम
Varanasi

वाराणसी की युवती के साथ इलाहाबाद रेलवे अस्पताल में गैंगरेप, चार रेल कर्मी निलंबित

13 अगस्त 2018

This Independence Day brings many gifts for PM modi constituency
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र के लिए कई सौगातें लेकर आ रहा यह स्वतंत्रता दिवस

13 अगस्त 2018

महिला और उसके देवर के शव
Agra

यूपी: भाभी की गोली मारकर हत्या, देवर ने भी दी जान, लाशें देख सहम गए लोग

13 अगस्त 2018

जख्म दिखाती पीड़ित किशोरी।
Lucknow

किशोरी को दो साल तक बंधक बनाकर दरिंदगी, देह व्यापार से इन्कार पर कैंची से अंगुली काटी

13 अगस्त 2018

कानपुर में मुख्यमंत्री
Kanpur

कानपुर में मुख्यमंत्री: भाजपा नेता को देंगे श्रद्धांजलि समेत अन्य बड़ी खबरें

13 अगस्त 2018

विधायक और सांसदों की बैठक लेते राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह
Meerut

मिशन 2019: भाजपा का एजेंडा साफ, इस फार्मूले को बनाया जीत का आधार

13 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

लॉक नहीं टूटा तो तीन क्विंटल की तिजोरी ही उठा ले गए चोर, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

13 अगस्त 2018

मसूरी में रात करीब 2 बजे से मार्ग बंद हो गया
Dehradun

बारिश से बढ़ी मुश्किलें, देहरादून में डीएम ने बंद कराए स्कूल, बदरीनाथ-यमुनोत्री हाईवे पर आया मलबा

13 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

फिरोजाबाद के लोहामंडी इलाके में तनाव, ये है वजह

फिरोजाबाद के लोहामंडी इलाके में रविवार को उस समय अफरातफरी की स्थिति बन गई जब एक समुदाय विशेष के लड़कों ने स्थानीय व्यापारी की घर में घुस कर पिटाई कर दी।

12 अगस्त 2018

FIROZABAD 1:55

दरोगा की पिस्टल से चली गोली सिपाही के सिर में लगी

11 अगस्त 2018

agra 1:15

दीवार पर रगड़ा SSP ने हाथ तो सामने आई ये 'खतरनाक' सच्चाई

9 अगस्त 2018

MATHURA 3:23

VIDEO: दो पक्षों के बीच जरा सी बात पर भयंकर विवाद

8 अगस्त 2018

आगरा 1:33

हिन्दू संगठनों की धमकी, शराब और मांस की दुकान बंद नहीं हुई तो करेंगे ये!

6 अगस्त 2018

Related

डॉक्टरों का हाल जानने पहुंची साध्वी प्राची
Meerut

साध्वी प्राची बोलीं- भाजपा सरकार में यह अराजकता बर्दाश्त नहीं

13 अगस्त 2018

राज्यपाल रामनाईक
Lucknow

राज्यपाल ने जारी किया सभी यूनिवर्सिटी के लिए दीक्षांत समारोह का कैलेंडर, यहां देखें डेट

13 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

चार युवकों ने बनाया छेड़छाड़ का वीडियो, पुलिस ने नहीं सुनी तो किशोरी ने दी जान

13 अगस्त 2018

प्लांट में यहां पर पानी शोधित किया जाता है।
Kanpur

साहब! बातों से नहीं निर्मल होगी गंगा, अफसरशाही फेर रही उम्मीदों पर पानी

13 अगस्त 2018

विधायक संगीत सोम
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर दंगे के 131 मुकदमे वापस लेने से डीएम का इंकार, संगीत सोम सहित कई नाम हैं शामिल

13 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

चांद का हुआ दीदार, 22 अगस्त को मनाई जाएगी बकरीद

13 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.