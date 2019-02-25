शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Solvers gang exposed during up board exam in mathura

मथुरा में पकड़ा गया नकल का बड़ा खेल, कॉलेज के गेस्टरूम में सॉल्वर हल कर रहे थे गणित का पेपर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा Updated Mon, 25 Feb 2019 05:15 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
मथुरा में यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा के दौरान नकल का सबसे बड़ा मामला पकड़ में आया है। कस्बा अडींग स्थित दीनदयाल इंटर कॉलेज के गेस्टरूम में 250 उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं पकड़ी गई हैं। इस रूम में बैठकर सॉल्वर इंटर का गणित का पेपर हल कर रहे थे। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जिला पर्यवेक्षक मुकेश अग्रवाल की जांच में यह मामला पकड़ा गया। हालांकि मौके से सभी सॉल्वर भाग गए हैं, जिनकी तलाश की जा रही है। वहीं सभी उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं को जब्त कर लिया गया है। विभागीय अधिकारी जांच में जुट गए हैं। 

Recommended

Sp bsp alliance share seat in purvanchal
Varanasi

सपा-बसपा ने बिछाई चुनावी बिसात, यहां से मुलायम की बहू और मुख्तार के भाई ठोंकेगे ताल!

25 फरवरी 2019

विस्फोट में ढहा मकान
Varanasi

भदोही में पटाखा व्यवसायी के घर में विस्फोट से तीन मकान ढहे, 12 की मौत, चार लोग घायल

25 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

एक दो नहीं 9 लड़कियों से रहा था शाहिद कपूर का अफेयर, एक एक्ट्रेस के साथ हुआ था MMS वायरल

25 फरवरी 2019

शाहिद कपूर
शाहिद कपूर
शाहिद कपूर
शाहिद कपूर
Bollywood

एक दो नहीं 9 लड़कियों से रहा था शाहिद कपूर का अफेयर, एक एक्ट्रेस के साथ हुआ था MMS वायरल

25 फरवरी 2019

पैसों की हो किल्लत या घाटे में हो व्यापार, न करें इंतजार, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

पैसों की हो किल्लत या घाटे में हो व्यापार, न करें इंतजार, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
कुंभ के दौरान संगम में डुबकी लगाते पीएम मोदी
India News

तस्वीरें: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भी लगाई कुंभ में डुबकी, अब तक इन राजनीतिक हस्तियों ने किया स्नान

24 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

करीना कपूर ने खोला तैमूर की क्यूटनेस का राज, जन्म से पहले किया था ये जरूरी काम

25 फरवरी 2019

करीना तैमूर
taimur
taimur
सैफ अली खान, करीना कपूर और तैमूर
Bollywood

करीना कपूर ने खोला तैमूर की क्यूटनेस का राज, जन्म से पहले किया था ये जरूरी काम

25 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर ने 13 साल छोटी लड़की से शादी कर मचाया था हंगामा, देखें संगीत से फेरों तक का पूरा एलबम

25 फरवरी 2019

shahid kapoor
shahid kapoor
shahid kapoor
shahid kapoor
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर ने 13 साल छोटी लड़की से शादी कर मचाया था हंगामा, देखें संगीत से फेरों तक का पूरा एलबम

25 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
up board exam up board exam 2019 maths question paper solvers gang
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

governor satyapal malik
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 35ए पर सरकार के स्टैंड में बदलाव नहीं

25 फरवरी 2019

सभा को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
Gorakhpur

एक करोड़ से ज्यादा किसानों को मिली दो हजार की पहली किस्त

25 फरवरी 2019

Border
World

अफगानिस्तान ने भारत के लिए चाबहार के रास्ते नया रूट खोला

25 फरवरी 2019

kim-trump (File Photo)
World

ट्रंप से मिलने के लिए आधे रास्ते में पहुंची किम जोंग की ट्रेन

25 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

एके-47 बनाने वाली कंपनी ने अब बनाया ‘सुसाइड’ ड्रोन, रक्षा प्रदर्शनी में होगा पेश

25 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
sarkari naukri Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2019 apply for trained graduate sarkari jobs
Jobs

45 हजार रुपए और अनेक सुविधाएं, यहां मिल रही ड्रीम जॉब

24 फरवरी 2019

स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी
World

स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी पर चढ़नेवाली प्रदर्शनकारी महिला को सजा सुनाने से पहले जज भी चढ़ेंगे प्रतिमा पर

24 फरवरी 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

पाक और चीन के जेएफ-17 थंडर से बेहतर है भारत का एलसीए तेजस: सीतारमण

24 फरवरी 2019

दवाई (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : जरूरी सामानों और दवाओं का भंडारण करने के निर्देश से हड़कंप

24 फरवरी 2019

व्हाट्सएप्प
Chandigarh

पंजाबः खुद के अपहरण की झूठी सूचना दी, सेना के कैप्टन विशाल सोलंकी पर केस दर्ज

24 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पाल बघेल महासम्मेलन में प्रो रामगोपाल यादव का स्वागत करते कार्यकर्ता
Firozabad

रामगोपाल यादव ने भाजपाइयों को बताया जालिम, केंद्र और प्रदेश सरकार पर बोला हमला

समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव रामगोपाल यादव ने भाजपा सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र में गठबंधन की सरकार बनी तो दो मिनट में प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार बर्खास्त कर देंगे।

25 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

प्रेम विवाह के बाद संपत्ति को लेकर तकरार, पत्नी ने पति पर दर्ज कराए कई केस

25 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Agra

दावत न देने पर दबंगों ने दूल्हों सहित बरातियों को पीटा, बिन शादी के लौटी बरात

24 फरवरी 2019

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस
Agra

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस पर फेंके पत्थर, शीशा टूटा, यात्रियों में दहशत

20 फरवरी 2019

बसपा लोगो
Agra

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बसपा को झटका, पूर्व मंत्री ने पकड़ा कांग्रेस का हाथ

23 फरवरी 2019

गोकुल बैराज पर अटका गंगाजल
Agra

गोकुल बैराज पर अटका गंगाजल

24 फरवरी 2019

आरोपियों के बारे में जांच करती पुलिस
Agra

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा: फिरोजाबाद में पकड़े गए दो 'मुन्नाभाई', हैरान कर देगी इनकी सच्चाई

23 फरवरी 2019

income tax
Agra

आगरा में फुटवियर, एसेसरीज की चार इकाइयों पर आयकर का छापा, देर रात तक चली कार्रवाई

23 फरवरी 2019

bande bharat express
Agra

ट्रेन के प्रति ग्रामीणों को किया जागरूक

23 फरवरी 2019

शौचालयों का निर्माण बीच में छोड़ने वाली दो कंपनियां होंगी काली सूची में
Agra

शौचालयों का निर्माण बीच में छोड़ने वाली दो कंपनियां होंगी काली सूची में

24 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

आगरा के शहीद के घर पैदा हुआ बेटा, मां ने कहा देश की करेगा सेवा

पुलवामा हमले के बाद देश गमगीन है। शहीदों के परिजनों में आक्रोश है। एक ऐसे ही देश के लिए शहीद के घर बेटा पैदा हुआ है। बेटे के जन्म पर मां का कहना है पिता की तरह बेटा भी देश की सेवा करेगा।

20 फरवरी 2019

दुर्घटना 0:51

सड़क हादसों से सहमा यूपी, आगरा में 7 और बुलंदशहर में 5 की मौत

19 फरवरी 2019

घड़ी 2:17

आगरा के छात्र ने बनाई दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी घड़ी,लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकार्ड में नाम दर्ज

12 फरवरी 2019

भालू 1:03

आगरा के बियर कंजर्वेशन सेंटर में भालुओं को दिया जा रहा स्पेशल ट्रीटमेंट

10 फरवरी 2019

इन्कम टैक्स 1:30

आगरा में सपा नेता शिव कुमार राठौर के घर और दफ्तर पर आयकर विभाग ने की छापेमारी

6 फरवरी 2019

Related

डेमो
Agra

कोर्ट में बोली छात्रा- कॉलेज चेयरमैन के बेटे ने किया जीना दुश्वार, लगाए गंभीर आरोप

21 फरवरी 2019

आरोपी रामवृक्ष सिंह
Agra

खुद को आईपीएस बताकर मांगी शराब, पोल खुली तो हो गई हालत खराब

21 फरवरी 2019

अब मेरा फिल्मी दुनिया से कोई नाता नहीं: हिमांगी सखी
Agra

अब मेरा फिल्मी दुनिया से कोई नाता नहीं: हिमांगी सखी

24 फरवरी 2019

एडीजी अजय आनंद ने शहीद के परिजनों को सौंपा सहायता राशि का चेक
Agra

बुलंदशहर हिंसा: शहीद इंस्पेक्टर के परिजनों को पुलिसकर्मियों ने दी 46 लाख की सहायता राशि

22 फरवरी 2019

bande bharat express
Agra

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस पर पथराव, दहशत में आए यात्री

20 फरवरी 2019

income tax
Agra

कारोबारी के प्रतिष्ठानों पर आयकर का छापा, 1.25 करोड़ की अघोषित आय का खुलासा

22 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.