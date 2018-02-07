अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Mathura robber arrested by police

मथुराः सुबह मोहल्लों में चूड़ी बेचता है ये गैंग, रात को वहीं डालता है डकैती

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला मथुरा Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 04:27 PM IST
Mathura robber arrested by police
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में स्वाट टीम से हुई मुठभेड़ में सोमवार की रात पकड़ा गया 20 हजार का इनामी बदमाश जुम्मन अपने करीमा गैंग का शातिर बदमाश है। करीमा गैंग दिन में चूड़ी बेचकर किसी एक मकान को चिह्नित (टारगेट) करता है। 

इसके बाद रात को उसी मकान में डकैती डालता है। महावन के किशनपुर में मई 2016 में करीमा गैंग के 18 सदस्यों ने किसान के घर में डाका डालकर 12 पशुओं को लूट लिया था और शोर मचाने पर किसान के बेटे की बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी थी।

थाना महावन के किशनपुर निवासी करुआ पुत्र रेवती के घर पांच मई 2016 को करीमा गैंग ने डकैती डाली थी। करीमा गैंग के 18 बदमाश करुआ के 13 साल के बेटे छोटू की हत्या करके 12 पशुओं को ले गए थे। हालांकि पुलिस ने डकैती में शामिल रहे 16 बदमाशों को पकड़कर सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचा दिया था। 
