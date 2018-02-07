अपना शहर चुनें

कासगंजः चंदन की तेरहवीं पर घर में लहराया गया 50 फुट ऊंचा तिरंगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला कासगंज Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 04:57 PM IST
कासगंज - फोटो : ANI
कासगंज में तिरंगा यात्रा निकालने के दौरान हुई हिंसा में मारे गए युवक चंदन की तेरहवीं बुधवार को हुई। इस दौरान चंदन के घर की छत पर 50 फुट ऊंचा तिरंगा लहराया गया। परिवारीजनों ने कहा कि ये तिरंगा ही उनका चंदन है। 

चंदन की तेरहवीं के अवसर पर हाथरस से कासगंज पहुंचे राष्ट्रीय स्वाभिमान मंच के दीपक शर्मा ने कहा कि ये तिरंगा चंदन के बलिदान का प्रतीक है। इसके जरिए हम उसे हमेशा याद रखेंगे। 
 

मंगलवार को चंदन गुप्ता की बहन कीर्ति और मौसी प्रीती ने लखनऊ जाकर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मुलाकात की थी। यहां सीएम ने चंदन के परिवारीजनों को उचित कार्रवाई का भरोसा दिया। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री को लिखित मांग पत्र भी सौंपा। 
