घोड़ी पर चढ़कर बारात निकाल सकेगा दूल्हा, प्रशासन ने तैयार किया रोडमैप

न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला कासगंज Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 08:20 PM IST
डीएम आरपी सिंह
डीएम आरपी सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घोड़ी पर चढ़कर बारात निकालने की जिद पर अड़े दूल्हे के लिए कासगंज जिला प्रशासन ने रोडमैप तैयार कर दिया है। अब वह घोड़ी पर चढ़कर दुल्हन के गांव में जा सकेगा। 
डीएम आरपी सिंह के मुताबिक दुल्हन के घर से 500 मीटर दूरी से एक रूट तैयार किया गया है। जहां से दूल्हा घोड़ी पर सवार होकर दुल्हन के घर तक जाएगा। 

बता दें कि कासगंज का संजय कुमार दलित है। वह घोड़ी पर बारात निकालना चाहता है। उसकी बारात निजामपुर गांव में जानी है। वहां सवर्ण ज्यादा तादाद में हैं। 

संजय की मानें तो यहां आजतक कोई भी दलित घोड़ी पर सवार होकर बारात लेकर नहीं पहुंचा है। उसने घोड़ी पर सवार होने की इजाजत जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस प्रशासन से मांगी थी। 

