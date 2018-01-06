Download App
सरकारी स्कूलों के छात्र-छात्राओं को तंदरुस्त बनाएगा यूपी सरकार का ये फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 03:26 PM IST
government school students will get yoga training
yoga in schools
राष्ट्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा अभियान के तहत राजकीय माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में पढ़ने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को योग का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। प्रदेश के 2000 विद्यालयों में प्रशिक्षण की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। प्रशिक्षण के लिए संस्थाओं का चयन कर लिया गया है।

अपर राज्य परियोजना निदेशक, उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा अभियान ने जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षकों को पत्र भेजा है। पत्र के जरिए उन्होंने विद्यार्थियों के प्रशिक्षण में संबंधित जिलों के लिए चयनित संस्थाओं का सहयोग करने के लिए कहा है।

आगरा में 33 राजकीय हाईस्कूल और राजकीय इंटर कॉलेज हैं। इनमें व्यक्ति विकास केंद्र को प्रशिक्षण देना है। यह संस्था सर्वाधिक 1200 स्कूलों में प्रशिक्षण देगी। त्रिवेणी सेवा संस्थान को 500 और टाइम्स सेंटर फॉर लर्निंग को निर्धारित जिलों के 300 स्कूलों में प्रशिक्षण देना है। प्रशिक्षण की अवधि दो माह होगी।
