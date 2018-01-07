Download App
कहीं आप भी तो नहीं खा रहे आगरा की ये मशहूर गजक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला ब्यूरो आगरा Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 04:29 PM IST
food safety and drug administration raid in sweet house
एफएसडीए टीम ने गजक प्रतिष्ठान में मारा छापा
खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं औषधि प्रशासन (एफएसडीए) ने बेदरिया राम गजक वाले के प्रतिष्ठान पर छापा मारा। यहां गंदगी में गजक बनाई जा रही थी। संचालक को नोटिस दिया गया है। जांच के लिए गजक समेत चार खाद्य सामग्री के नमूने लिए गए हैं।  

एफएसडीए की टीम को ताजगंज के पाक टोला स्थित बेदरिया राम गजक वाले के प्रतिष्ठान में छापे के दौरान खाद्य सामग्री के पास गंदगी मिली। कबाड़ जमा हुआ था। गजक बनाने वाले कर्मचारी एप्रिन और ग्लब्स नहीं पहने हुए थे। टीम ने गजक के तीन और गुड़ का एक नमूना लिया है।

जिला अभिहित अधिकारी डॉ. श्वेता सैनी ने बताया कि प्रतिष्ठान में साफ-सफाई चौकस नहीं मिली। गंदगी के बीच गजक बना रहे थे। संचालक को सुधार के लिए नोटिस सौंपा है। जांच के लिए गजक के तीन और एक गुड़ का नमूना लिया है।
food safety and durg administration raid sweet house sample lab
