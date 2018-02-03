अपना शहर चुनें

पार्क में बिना इजाजत कर रहे थे ये काम, लगा इतना जुर्माना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 05:12 PM IST
नगर निगम, आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में बिना अनुमति के पार्क में निजी कार्यक्रम करना और अतिक्रमण करने पर नगर निगम ने सख्त रुख अपनाया है। आयोजन और अतिक्रमणकर्ता पर 50 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया गया है। धनराशि जमा न करने पर वैधानिक कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी है।

मामला, मालवीय कुंज के गणेश पार्क का है। पिछले दिनों मालवीय कुंज निवासी आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता धनवान गुप्ता, अम्बा प्रसाद शर्मा और शंकर लाल ने नगर आयुक्त से यहीं के निवासी चांद कपूर द्वारा बिना अनुमति के पार्क में कार्यक्रम आयोजित करने और अतिक्रमण की शिकायत की थी। 

जांच में पता चला कि आरोपी ने 13 जनवरी सहित दो बार पार्क में बगैर अनुमति के निजी कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए। चांद कपूर ने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट द्वारा पारित 2005 के आदेश का उल्लंघन करते हुए पार्क में निजी कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया। 
municipal corporation agra public park private program fine high court malviya kunj news

