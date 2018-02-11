अपना शहर चुनें

आयकर के नाम पर ई-मेल में मांगी जाएं ये जानकारियां तो हो जाएं सावधान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 04:51 PM IST
Income Tax Department - फोटो : FILE PHOTO
31 मार्च तक आयकर रिटर्न भरने के साथ प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण योजना 2016 और इनकम डिस्क्लोजर स्कीम 2016 में 25 फीसदी टैक्स, सरचार्ज, पेनाल्टी की दूसरी किश्त भरने की आखिरी तारीख है। 

लेकिन आयकर के नाम पर कई फर्जी ई-मेल भेजे जा रहे हैं, जिनमें पासवर्ड, पिन नंबर, बैंक एकाउंट नंबर की जानकारी मांगी जा रही है। 

ऐसी शिकायतें पहुंचने पर आयकर विभाग ने करदाताओं को सावधान किया है कि इस तरह की कोई ई-मेल विभाग नहीं भेजता, जिसमें कोई ब्योरा मांगा गया हो। ऐसे में वह सावधान रहें और ई-मेल का जवाब न दें। 
