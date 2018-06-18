शहर चुनें

तेज रफ्तार गाड़ी ने तीन नाबालिग दोस्तों को रौंदा, दो की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Mon, 18 Jun 2018 05:05 PM IST
मृतक बच्चों के फाइल फोटो
मृतक बच्चों के फाइल फोटो
आगरा में ग्वालियर हाईवे पर सोमवार सुबह को तेज रफ्तार इको गाड़ी ने तीन नाबालिग दोस्तों को रौंद दिया। हादसे में दोनों की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक घायल हो गया। 
सेवला जाट से 5 दोस्त सुबह टहलने के लिए निकले थे। तभी यह हादसा हुआ। मृतकों में 13 साल का संदीप और 15 साल का भानु है। संदीप कक्षा 6 का छात्र था। इको गाड़ी का चालक उन्हें एसएन अस्पताल छोड़कर भाग गया। 

बताया गया है कि ग्वालियर की ओर से गाड़ी में दो युवक पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा देने आगरा आ रहे थे। चालक को झपकी लगने से यह हादसा हो गया। घटना से मृतकों के घर में कोहराम मचा हुआ है।
