अब इस देश के PM करने आ रहे ताज का दीदार, प्रशासन ने शुरू की तैयारी

न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला, आगरा Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 03:23 PM IST
canadian prime minister will visit taj mahal in agra
कनाडा के पीएम देखने आएंगे ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो 18 फरवरी को ताजमहल का दीदार करने के लिए आ सकते हैं। वह लगभग ढाई घंटा रुकेंगे। वीवीआईपी भ्रमण के दौरान ताजमहल सुबह नौ बजे से पूर्वाह्न 11 बजे तक बंद रखा जा सकता है। 

हालांकि अधिकारिक तौर पर उनके कार्यक्रम की पुष्टि नहीं की गई है। जिला प्रशासन को जस्टिन ट्रूडो के संभावित कार्यक्रम की जानकारी गुरुवार को मिल गई। 

बताया जा रहा है कि वह 18 फरवरी को सुबह नौ बजे खेरिया हवाई अड्डे पर आएंगे, यहां से सीधे ताजमहल देखने जाएंगे। इस दौरान उनके साथ प्रतिनिधिमंडल भी रहेगा। वह लगभग पूर्वाह्न 11 बजे तक ताज में रहेंगे। 
