बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर पकड़ा गोवंश से भरा कंटेनर, हरियाणा से ले जाए जा रहे थे बिहार
{"_id":"5a3a28314f1c1bc45b8bd226","slug":"animal-caught-in-container-in-yamuna-expressway","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u095c\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0935\u0902\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0928\u0930, \u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 02:36 PM IST
गोवंश
PC: अमर उजाला
मथुरा में यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे के मांट टोल पर बुधवार सुबह पुलिस ने गोवंश से भरा कंटेनर पकड़ लिया। इसमें भरे गोवंश को हरियाणा से बिहार ले जाया जा रहा था। पुलिस ने कंटेनर चालक समेत दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
एक्सप्रेसवे के मांट टोल चौकी पुलिस ने बुधवार सुबह नोएडा से आगरा की ओर जा रहे कंटेनर (डीएल 1 एम 2702) को मांट टोल पर रोक लिया। पुलिस ने जब कंटेनर को खुलवा कर देखा तो उसमें गोवंश बंधे हुए थे।
पुलिस ने कंटेनर में सवार चालक नासिर पुत्र रफीक शेख निवासी नानकार नई बस्ती थाना गंज जनपद रामपुर, हाल निवासी पानी की टंकी साहिबाद रामपुर एवं जहीर पुत्र शब्बीर शेख निवासी भोजपुर जिला मुरादाबाद को हिरासत में ले लिया।
पूछताछ के दौरान पकड़े लोगों ने बताया कि वह हांसी हरियाणा से गोवंश को कटान के लिए बिहार ले जा रहे थे। चौकी इंचार्ज गिरीश कुमार ने बताया कि मिल्क वैन लिखे कंटेनर में 10 गोवंश क्रूरतापूर्वज बंधे हुए थे।
इन बैलों को तस्कर बिहार ले जा रहे थे। इनके खिलाफ पशु तस्करी एवं पशु क्रूरता अधिनियम के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया है। बरामद गोवंश को बरसाना स्थित गोशाला भिजवाया गया।
आगे पढ़ें
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a3a3b744f1c1bc1678c29af","slug":"vikas-gupta-out-from-top-3-contestant-in-the-latest-ranking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b Out \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091f\u0949\u092a 3 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938, \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 1","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a3a30464f1c1b3c3d8bedbc","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-reached-delhi-for-their-reception-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u0930 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3a20104f1c1b686a8bacb4","slug":"hina-khan-revealed-the-game-plan-of-vikas-gupta-about-hiten-tejwani-eviction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b Out \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0947\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a3a105d4f1c1bb6678c3125","slug":"bipasha-basu-and-karan-singh-grover-spotted-outside-a-suburban-hospital","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0928\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0949\u0938\u094d\u092a\u093f\u091f\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0936\u093e \u092c\u0938\u0941, \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928-\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a38a35d4f1c1b74698c2b1f","slug":"vacancy-in-central-bank-of-india-for-security-officer-post","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0932 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0911\u092b \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a3a2bbf4f1c1bc8678c28de","slug":"more-than-3-dozen-ias-has-been-transferred-by-up-government","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 33 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u0947, \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3a0b344f1c1bca678c297f","slug":"pradyuman-murder-case-court-orders-juvenile-accused-to-be-consider-as-adult","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u0935\u0947\u0928\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3a016f4f1c1b8b688b9936","slug":"max-hospital-shalimar-bagh-to-resume-operations-from-today-as-get-stay-order-on-cancel-of-license","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947, \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e\u0915\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3a062d4f1c1b74698c2e17","slug":"teacher-recruitment-exam-will-be-conducted-in-first-week-of-february","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3a1f924f1c1bb34a8b7636","slug":"bjp-won-13-reserved-seats-out-of-17-in-himachal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"17 \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u091a\u092e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3a2fcb4f1c1b76678c2a4a","slug":"district-magistrate-mathura-transferred","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0928\u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!