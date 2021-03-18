शहर चुनें

आगरा : यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर पलटी बस, 14 यात्री घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Thu, 18 Mar 2021 05:16 AM IST
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस...
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस... - फोटो : ANI
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर एक प्राइवेट बस पलट जाने से 14 यात्री घायल हुए हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार एत्मादपुर की सर्किल अधिकारी अर्चना सिंह ने बताया कि बस में करीब 100 यात्री सवार थे। 
बताया गया कि एक्सप्रेसवे पर खंडौली इलाके में बस पलट गई। घायल यात्रियों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है।  

