यमुना का जलस्तर बढ़ा, दहशत में आए लोग

यमुना का जलस्तर बढ़ा, दहशत में आए लोग

Agra Bureau Updated Wed, 26 Sep 2018 08:32 PM IST
वृंदावन (मथुरा)। यमुना के जलस्तर में एक बार फिर बढ़ोत्तरी दर्ज की गई है। बुधवार की शाम यमुना का जलस्तर वृंदावन के केशीघाट के परिक्रमा मार्ग तक पहुंच गया।
यमुना के जलस्तर में हो रही बढ़ोत्तरी के बाद तटीय इलाकों के लोगों को चिंता सताने लगी है। वहीं, यमुना खादर में बसी कालोनियों में पानी के बढ़ने से क्षेत्रवासियों में डर का माहौल है। लोग पिछले दिनों आई बाढ़ को देखते सहमे हुए हैं।

ताज सुपरफास्ट एक्सप्रेस
Agra

ताज एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के पहिए से उठी चिंगारी, वायरिंग में आग लगने से अफरातफरी

मथुरा के फरह में बुधवार की सुबह को निजामुद्दीन से झांसी जा रही ताज एक्सप्रेस के पहिए से तेज चिंगारी निकलने के बाद पहिए के आसपास की वायरिंग में आग लग गई। ट्रेन में अफरातफरी मच गई। ट्रेन को फरह के निकट रोका गया।

26 सितंबर 2018

मथुरा बना चैंपियन, फिरोजाबाद रहा उपविजेता
Agra

मथुरा बना चैंपियन, फिरोजाबाद रहा उपविजेता

26 सितंबर 2018

rape
Agra

एनआरआई युवती को झांसे में लेकर किया निकाह, फिर दिल दहलाने वाले किए कृत्य

26 सितंबर 2018

ताज एक्सप्रेस के पहिये से उठी चिंगारी, वायरिंग में लगी आग
Agra

ताज एक्सप्रेस के पहिये से उठी चिंगारी, वायरिंग में लगी आग

26 सितंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

महिला सिपाही को शादी का झांसा देकर रेप करने वाले दरोगा के खिलाफ एफआईआर

26 सितंबर 2018

Demo Pic
Agra

शौच को गए होमगार्ड की राजधानी एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आने से मौत

26 सितंबर 2018

हाईवे पर मथुरा में बनेंगे 14 फुट ओवरब्रिज
Agra

हाईवे पर मथुरा में बनेंगे 14 फुट ओवरब्रिज

26 सितंबर 2018

बस से खींचकर छात्र के अपहरण की कोशिश
Agra

बस से खींचकर छात्र के अपहरण की कोशिश

26 सितंबर 2018

जनकपुरी
Agra

जनकपुरी में दशरथ के रूप में हुआ अजय बंसल का चयन

26 सितंबर 2018

demo
Agra

महिला ने दो मासूम बच्चों के साथ लगाई आग, तीनों की मौत

26 सितंबर 2018

