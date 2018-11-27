शहर चुनें

Agra

काली सूची में डाले जाएंगे पंचायत उद्योग

Agra Bureau Updated Tue, 27 Nov 2018 11:49 PM IST
फिरोजाबाद। गत वर्षों की बैलेंस सीट उपलब्ध कराने में आनकानी कर रहे पंचायत स्तर पर औद्योगिक गतिविधियां संचालित कर रहीं समितियों और एनजीओ काली सूची में डाला जाएगा। निदेशक पंचायती राज विभाग ने इस संबंध में जरूरी निर्देश जारी किए हैं।
निदेशक पंचायती राज मासूम अली सरवर द्वारा गत 22 नवंबर को जारी एक पत्र में ऐसे सभी पंचायत उद्योगों को काली सूची में डालने के निर्देश दिए हैं। निदेशक पंचायती राज ने डीपीआरओ को पंचायत उद्योगों की बैलेंस सीट 28 नवंबर तक उपलब्ध कराने को कहा है।

