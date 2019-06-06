शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh › Agra › बोलेरो ने स्कूटी सवार को रौंदा, मौत

बोलेरो ने स्कूटी सवार को रौंदा, मौत

Agra Bureauआगरा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 10:52 PM IST
सोरों (कासगंज)। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव गंगागढ़ के समीप बोलेरो ने स्कूटी सवार को रौंद दिया। जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।
उपचार के लिए अलीगढ़ ले जाते समय घायल की मौत हो गई। एटा जिला के गांव नरसिया निवासी रघुनाथ पुत्र मलखान सिंह स्कूटी से गंगागढ़ जा रहे थे। गंगागढ़ मोड़ पर अनियंत्रित बोलेरो ने स्कूटी सवार को रौंद दिया। जिससे वह गंभीर घायल हो गया। घायल को गंभीर हालत में गहन उपचार के लिए अलीगढ़ रेफर किया गया। रास्ते में घायल ने दम तोड़ दिया।

