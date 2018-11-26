शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   टीकाकरण कराने में स्कूलों की आनाकानी, सीएमओ ने तैयार की रिपोर्ट

टीकाकरण कराने में स्कूलों की आनाकानी, सीएमओ ने तैयार की रिपोर्ट

Agra Bureau Updated Mon, 26 Nov 2018 10:36 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
फिरोजाबाद। रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता को विकसित करने के लिए खसरा एवं रुबेला वैक्सीन स्कूलों में छात्र-छात्राओं को लगाई जा रही है। मगर कई स्कूल संचालक वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए बहाने बनाते रहे। बहाना बनाने वाले स्कूलों की रिपोर्ट सीएमओ द्वारा डीएम को भेजी जाएगी।

सीएमओ एसके दीक्षित ने बताया कि सेंट जोंस स्कूल यूपीएसआईडीसी में टीकाकरण अभियान पहले से निर्धारित था। टीम गई, मगर वहां स्कूल का अवकाश कर दिया गया। टीम को वापस लौटना पड़ा। स्वास्थ्य केंद्र प्रभारी डॉ. संजीव वर्मा ने बताया कि टूंडला के शारदा रमन इंटर कॉलेज में टीम पहुंची मगर वहां प्रधानाचार्य ने टीकाकरण कराने से मना कर दिया।

तहसीलदार एवं टूंडला स्वास्थ्य केंद्र प्रभारी विद्यालय में पहुंचे। इसके बाद टीकाकरण अभियान शुरू हुआ। एसएस पब्लिक स्कूल में भी टीकाकरण कराने पर प्रधानाचार्य तैयार नहीं हुए। बाद में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की अन्य टीम पहुंची। टेरी स्काई स्कूल कच्चा टूंडला में टीम को अंदर नहीं घुसने दिया।

एका के मदरसा में भी टीम को बिना टीकाकरण किए वापस लौटना पड़ा। सीएमओ ने कहा कि जिन स्कूलों में टीकाकरण नहीं कराया गया है उसकी रिपोर्ट डीएम को भेजी जाएगी।

Recommended

Bollywood

दीपिका ने अपनी इस दुश्मन को भेजा रिसेप्शन का न्योता, रणवीर ने भी पर्सनल मैसेज कर कहा- प्लीज जरूर आना

26 नवंबर 2018

deepika and ranveer
deepika ranveer
katrina kaif
ranveer singh wedding bash look
Bollywood

दीपिका ने अपनी इस दुश्मन को भेजा रिसेप्शन का न्योता, रणवीर ने भी पर्सनल मैसेज कर कहा- प्लीज जरूर आना

26 नवंबर 2018

Ktm duke 125cc
Bike Diary

KTM की सबसे सस्ती बाइक हो गई है लांच, अब खरीदने से पहले नहीं करना होगा विचार

26 नवंबर 2018

weekly rashifal 2018: horoscope 26 november to 2nd december fourth week of november month
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 26 नवंबर से 2 दिसंबर : महीने के आखिरी 7 दिनों में ये राशियां रहेंगी भाग्यशाली

26 नवंबर 2018

panchang
Astrology

आज का पंचांग: शुभ मुहूर्त और राहुकाल

26 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

मुशर्रफ ने पूछा था- धोनी को कहां से लाए हो? गांगुली बोले- वाघा बॉर्डर के पास घूम रहा था, खींच लिया!

26 नवंबर 2018
Cricket News

मुशर्रफ ने पूछा था- धोनी को कहां से लाए हो? गांगुली बोले- वाघा बॉर्डर के पास घूम रहा था, खींच लिया!

26 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

VIDEO: बॉलीवुड में आजतक नहीं हुई ऐसी शाही शादी, प्रियंका के घर के साथ 'उमेद भवन' HD लाइट से सजा

26 नवंबर 2018

priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
umaid palace
umaid palace
Bollywood

VIDEO: बॉलीवुड में आजतक नहीं हुई ऐसी शाही शादी, प्रियंका के घर के साथ 'उमेद भवन' HD लाइट से सजा

26 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Andhra Pradesh Village Bans Women to wear Nighties at home
Relationship

इस शहर में महिलाएं नहीं पहन सकतीं नाइटी, इतने हजार का लगता है जुर्माना

26 नवंबर 2018

ganesha
Lifestyle

Sankashti Chaturthi 2018 :इस तरह रखेंगे व्रत तो सभी संकटों का नाश कर देंगे गणेश जी

26 नवंबर 2018

Samurai Sword
Science Wonders

अंतरिक्ष में विशालकाय चट्टानों को काटेगी ये तलवार, इसकी 'धार' का नहीं होगा अंदाजा

26 नवंबर 2018

एक्टर रजा मुराद
Kanpur

रजा मुराद ने सराहा ‘अमर उजाला अपराजिता’ अभियान, 'बॉलीवुड से राजनीति तक' महिलाओं की बातें

26 नवंबर 2018

अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ जिओना चाना
India News

मिजोरम विधानसभा चुनाव : मतदान के लिए तैयार दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा परिवार

26 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Terrorist Attacks on India after 26/11 Mumbai attack
India News

26/11 मुंबई हमले के बाद भी कई बार दहला भारत, ये हैं वो बड़े धमाके  

25 नवंबर 2018

new delhi railway station
India News

रेलवे स्टेशन पर करेंगे धूम्रपान तो कट जाएगा चालान

26 नवंबर 2018

आतंकी कसाब
India News

कसाब का बचाव करने वाले वकीलों को अभी तक नहीं मिली है फीस

25 नवंबर 2018

26/11 mumbai attack
America

युद्ध की ओर ले जाएगा 26/11 जैसा एक और हमला : विशेषज्ञ

25 नवंबर 2018

भगवान बुद्ध
Bihar

नीतीश कुमार ने भगवान बुद्ध की 70 फीट ऊंची प्रतिमा का किया अनावरण

25 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Agra

मथुरा में शर्मनाक वारदात, ब्रज घूमने आई विदेशी युवती के सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

मथुरा के थाना महावन क्षेत्र में विदेशी युवती के साथ दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। युवती ने गाइड पर दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप लगाया है। पीड़ित की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

26 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Agra

युवक की हत्या कर शव टैंक बैगन में फेंका, रेलवे स्टेशन पर हुआ खुलासा

26 नवंबर 2018

जल्द बनेगा भगवान श्रीराम का भव्य मंदिर: नरेंद्र तनेजा
Agra

जल्द बनेगा भगवान श्रीराम का भव्य मंदिर: नरेंद्र तनेजा

26 नवंबर 2018

हत्या के मामले में चार सगे भाइयों सहित पांच को आजीवन कारावास
Agra

हत्या के मामले में चार सगे भाइयों सहित पांच को आजीवन कारावास

26 नवंबर 2018

गवाही देने से मना करने पर मां-बाप पर पर जलाने का आरोप
Agra

गवाही देने से मना करने पर मां-बाप पर पर जलाने का आरोप

26 नवंबर 2018

लुटेरी दुल्हन साथियों सहित गिरफ्तार, जेल भेजा
Agra

लुटेरी दुल्हन साथियों सहित गिरफ्तार, जेल भेजा

26 नवंबर 2018

एक्सप्रेसवे अथॉरिटी ने टोल पर चेकिंग से जताया एतराज
Agra

एक्सप्रेसवे अथॉरिटी ने टोल पर चेकिंग से जताया एतराज

26 नवंबर 2018

accident
Agra

ट्रक की टक्कर से एक्टिवा सवार युवक-युवती की मौत, रेस्टोरेंट से लौट रहे थे दोनों

26 नवंबर 2018

ओवरहेड वैरियर से टकरा कर युवक की मौत
Agra

ओवरहेड वैरियर से टकरा कर युवक की मौत

26 नवंबर 2018

अब बहुरेंगे परिषदीय प्राइमरी विद्यालयों के दिन
Agra

अब बहुरेंगे परिषदीय प्राइमरी विद्यालयों के दिन

26 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

CCTV VIDEO: आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर भीषण हादसा, दो की मौत

शनिवार सुबह आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर बने टोल प्लाजा पर भीषण हादसा हुआ। ये हादसा आगरा के थाना फतेहाबाद क्षेत्र में हुआ। हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि कई घायल हो गए। देखिए हादसे की CCTV वीडियो।

24 नवंबर 2018

आगरा न्यूज 1:17

शर्मनाक: पहले रेप के आरोपियों को पिटवाया फिर छोड़ दिया

24 नवंबर 2018

एटा 1:13

यूपी के एटा में टकराईं दो रोडवेज बसें, एक यात्री की मौत

21 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 0:59

जिनका पूरा खानदान जमानत पर वो पीएम को कह रहे हैं चोर: दिनेश शर्मा

20 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 0:50

VIDEO: बीजेपी नेता की धमकी से अधिकारी को पड़ा दिल का दौरा

19 नवंबर 2018

Related

गोवर्धन नगर पंचायत से पत्रावली उठा ले गए एडीएम
Agra

गोवर्धन नगर पंचायत से पत्रावली उठा ले गए एडीएम

26 नवंबर 2018

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने की हड़ताल
Agra

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने की हड़ताल

26 नवंबर 2018

ट्रक की टक्कर से एक्टिवा सवार युवक और युवती की मौत
Agra

ट्रक की टक्कर से एक्टिवा सवार युवक और युवती की मौत

26 नवंबर 2018

पहले दिन 45 हजार बच्चों को लगा रूबेला का टीका
Agra

पहले दिन 45 हजार बच्चों को लगा रूबेला का टीका

26 नवंबर 2018

जिला इकाई का गठन करते ही घिर गए नगेंद्र सिकरवार
Agra

जिला इकाई का गठन करते ही घिर गए नगेंद्र सिकरवार

26 नवंबर 2018

गौरा नगर कालोनी में बंद मकान से लाखों की चोरी
Agra

गौरा नगर कालोनी में बंद मकान से लाखों की चोरी

26 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.