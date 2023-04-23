AutoGPT: ऑटोजीपीटी आखिर क्यों बन रहा इतना स्पेशल, फायदे के साथ-साथ इसके नुकसान से क्यों डर रही दुनिया

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
चैटजीपीटी के आने के बाद से कई सारे एआई टूल सामने आए हैं। इनमें AutoGPT का सामने सबसे आगे आ रहा है। कहा जा रहा है कि AutoGPT अब तक का सबसे एडवांस एआई चैटबॉट है। OpenAI ने पिछले साल नवंबर में ChatGPT को पेश किया था जिसके बाद इस तरह के AI टूल तैयार करने की होड़ मच गई है। अभी तक तो आप चैटबॉट से अपने सवालों के जवाब ले रहे हैं लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि मार्केट में ऐसा भी चैटबॉट है जो कि खुद ही सारे टास्क पूरे करता है। जी हां, हम बात कर रहे हैं AutoGPT की। यह एक ऐसा एआई चैटबॉट है जिसके सामने आने के बाद हर रोज इसकी चर्चा हो रही है। आखिर AutoGPT में क्या खास है। आइए इस रिपोर्ट में विस्तार से जानते हैं...
AutoGPT just exceeded PyTorch itself in GitHub stars (74k vs 65k). I see AutoGPT as a fun experiment, as the authors point out too. But nothing more. Prototypes are not meant to be production-ready. Don't let media fool you - most of the "cool demos" are heavily cherry-picked: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/I44H7BkCqr— Jim Fan (@DrJimFan) April 16, 2023
