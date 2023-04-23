Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   What is AutoGPT and why does it matter all you need to know in Hindi is here

AutoGPT: ऑटोजीपीटी आखिर क्यों बन रहा इतना स्पेशल, फायदे के साथ-साथ इसके नुकसान से क्यों डर रही दुनिया

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Sun, 23 Apr 2023 02:46 PM IST
सार

मार्केट में ऐसा भी चैटबॉट है जो कि खुद ही सारे टास्क पूरे करता है। जी हां, हम बात कर रहे हैं AutoGPT की। यह एक ऐसा एआई चैटबॉट है जिसके सामने आने के बाद हर रोज इसकी चर्चा हो रही है। आखिर AutoGPT में क्या खास है। आइए इस रिपोर्ट में विस्तार से जानते हैं...

What is AutoGPT and why does it matter all you need to know in Hindi is here
AutoGPT - फोटो : AutoGPT.IN
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

चैटजीपीटी के आने के बाद से कई सारे एआई टूल सामने आए हैं। इनमें AutoGPT का सामने सबसे आगे आ रहा है। कहा जा रहा है कि AutoGPT अब तक का सबसे एडवांस एआई चैटबॉट है। OpenAI ने पिछले साल नवंबर में ChatGPT को पेश किया था जिसके बाद इस तरह के AI टूल तैयार करने की होड़ मच गई है। अभी तक तो आप चैटबॉट से अपने सवालों के जवाब ले रहे हैं लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि मार्केट में ऐसा भी चैटबॉट है जो कि खुद ही सारे टास्क पूरे करता है। जी हां, हम बात कर रहे हैं AutoGPT की। यह एक ऐसा एआई चैटबॉट है जिसके सामने आने के बाद हर रोज इसकी चर्चा हो रही है। आखिर AutoGPT में क्या खास है। आइए इस रिपोर्ट में विस्तार से जानते हैं...

क्या है AutoGPT और कहां हो रहा इस्तेमाल?

AutoGPT, ओपनएआई का लेटेस्ट एआई मॉडल है जिसका इस्तेमाल ऑनलाइन सर्विस और सॉफ्टवेयर में किया जा सकता है। AutoGPT किसी भी दो काम को अपने आप एक ही समय पर पूरा कर सकता है। AutoGPT को एआई चैटबॉट का गेम चेंजर अवतार कहा जा रहा है। यह एक ओपनसोर्स पाइथन एप्लिकेशन है। यह किसी भी काम को बिना इंसान की मदद के पूरा कर सकता है। इसे GPT-4 भी कहा जा रहा है। एक यूट्यूब वीडियो में AutoGPT के काम को दिखाया गया है।

AutoGPT का सबसे ज्यादा और बेहतरीन इस्तेमाल इंटरनेट सर्च और प्लानिंग में किया जा सकता है। AutoGPT की मदद से आप कोडिंग कर सकते हैं और डीबगिंग के लिए डेवलपर कोड भी तैयार कर सकते हैं। उदाहरण के तौर पर समझें तो यदि आप ऑटोजीपीटी से पूछते हैं कि फूल के बिजनेस को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए क्या जा सकता है तो यह आपके लिए एक वेबसाइट डिजाइन कर सकता है और विज्ञापन भी तैयार कर सकता है। यह मेमोरी मैनेजमेंट का भी काम अच्छी तरह से कर सकता है।

AutoGPT का भविष्य क्या है?

AutoGPT, Python 3.8 या इसके बाद के वर्जन पर काम करता है। AutoGPT को लेकर कहा जा रहा है कि इसका फाइनल वर्जन अभी रिलीज नहीं हुआ है। अभी लोग जिस AutoGPT का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं, वह ट्रायल वर्जन है और फाइनल वर्जन के आने के बाद और बेहतर रिजल्ट मिलेंगे। AutoGPT किसी ऑनलाइन बिजनेस को पूरी तरह से मैनेज कर सकता है।

AutoGPT का प्रमुख काम मार्केट डाटा को एनालाइज करना, बिजनेस के मुनाफे को ट्रैक करना और उस पर आगे की प्लानिंग करना है। यह स्टॉक खरीदने और उसे सही समय पर बेचने तक का पूरा काम खुद ही कर सकता है। यह किसी ऑनलाइन कैंपेन को डिजाइन कर सकता है। AutoGPT के पास सोशल मीडिया एक्टिविटी का भी एक्सेस है।



यह बोलने और लिखने वाली दोनों भाषा को आसानी से समझ सकता है। कुल मिलाकर देखा जाए तो आने वाले समय में आपके किसी ऑनलाइन बिजनेस को AutoGPT अकेले संभाल सकता है। ऐसे में दुनिया की करोड़ों नौकरियों को चुटकियों में खत्म कर सकता है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed