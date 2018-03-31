शहर चुनें

SpaceX ने सफलतापूर्वक लॉन्च किए नेक्स्ट जेनरेशन के 10 सैटेलाइट

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 09:59 AM IST
ऐलन मस्क के SpaceX ने शुक्रवार को एक और नया मुकाम हासिल किया है। स्पेसएक्स ने शुक्रवार को अपने 10 नेक्स्ट जेनरेशन सैटेलाइट को इरिडियम कम्यूनिकेशन के लिए लॉन्च किया है। सभी सैटेलाइट सफलतापूर्वक ऑरबिट में पहुंच चुके हैं।
इन सभी सैटलाइट की लॉन्चिंग फाल्कन 9 रॉकेट के जरिए वैंडेनबर्ग एयर फोर्स स्टेशन कैलिफोर्निया से हुई है। वहीं इसके बाद SpaceX साल 2018 में और तीन सैटेलाइट को अंतरिक्ष में भेजेगा। इरिडियम सैटेलाइट को लेकर नासा ने कहा है कि इसे सबसे पहले 1997 से 2002 के बीच इरिडियम SSC ने तैयार किया था।

फाल्कन 9 ने स्टेशन से भारतीय समयानुसार सुबह 7.13 सैटेलाइट को लेकर उड़ान भरी। स्पेसएक्स ने इस बार लॉन्चिंग के लिए पुराने रॉकेट का इस्तेमाल किया। बता दें कि वर्जिनिया की इरिडियम की योजना 75 सैटेलाइट को अंतरिक्ष में भेजने की है। इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए 3 बिलियन डॉलर की राशि तय की गई है।





बता दें कि इससे पहले 6 फरवरी को स्पेसएक्स ने सबसे बड़े रॉकेट फाल्कन हैवी को मंगल ग्रह भेजा था। जिसमें कंपनी के मालिक एलन मस्क की चेरी रेड कलर की टेस्ला स्पोर्ट्स कार भी थी। फाल्कन हैवी का वजन लगभग 63.8 टन है जो लगभग दो स्पेस शटल के वजन के बराबर है। वहीं लॉन्चिंग के बाद कार के रास्ता भटकने की रिपोर्ट आई थी जिस पर मस्क ने बताया था कि कार को पुश करने के लिए जिस ईंधन का विस्फोट किया जाना था उसका धमाका इतना तेज था कि कार अपने तय रूट से दूर चली गई।

spacex satellites elon musk

