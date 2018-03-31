Love seeing the scars of the rocket pic.twitter.com/y5FQrLcV9B— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.
थॉमसन भारत में एक लोकल पार्टनर के जरिए नए सिरे से निवेश करेगा और अप्रैल 2018 में स्मार्ट टीवी की अपनी रेंज पेश करेगा। बता दें कि फ्रांस में यह सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला टीवी ब्रांड है और भारत में करीब 14 साल बाद इसकी वापसी होने जा रही है।
30 मार्च 2018