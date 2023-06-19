एक्सरे और सीटी स्कैन की जरूरत जल्द होगी खत्म, आंखों की स्कैनिंग से ही बीमारियों की मिल जाएगी जानकारी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस यानी AI का इस्तेमाल तो मेडिकल के क्षेत्र में लंबे समय से हो रहा है, लेकिन अब यह एक नए स्तर पर जा रहा है। एआई अब एक्सरे, सीटी स्कैन की छुट्टी करने जा रहा है। AI की मदद से जल्द ही बीमारियों का पता लगाया जा सकेगा। इससे इलाज में आसानी होगी और जल्दी इलाज में सहूलियत होगी।
Good bye to CT Scan,MRI, Xray. Cardiovascular events can be predicted by eye scan.— Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) June 18, 2023
Doctors can now get clear view of what is inside the body of a patient. Sundar Pichai, Google AI pic.twitter.com/bOq8VLnB2M
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.
Followed