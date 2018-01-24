Download App
Facebook ने बायोमेट्रिक ID वेरिफिकेशन स्टार्टअप Confirm.io का अधिग्रहण किया

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 11:47 AM IST
Facebook acquires boston based biometric ID verification startup Confirm.io
Facebook acquires Confirm.io
Facebook ने बायोमेट्रिक ID वेरिफिकेशन स्टार्टअप के अधिग्रहण की पुष्टि कर दी है। कंपनी ने एक अंग्रेजी वेबसाइट को दिए इंटरव्यू में इसका खुलासा किया है। Confirm.io एक API के जरिए किसी सरकार द्वारा जारी पहचान पत्र की जांच करती है कि वह असली है या नकली। बॉस्टन की यह कंपनी ने फेसबुक के उन यूजर्स की मदद करेगी जिनके अकाउंट्स किसी कारण से लॉक हो जाते हैं।

2004 में Confirm.io के बाद से $4 मिलियन का इवेंस्टमेंट मिला है। कन्फर्म डॉट आईओ नाम की यह कंपनी मोबाइल बायोमेट्रिक और फेशियल रिकॉग्निशन के जरिए भी यूजर्स की पहचान करती है। बता दें कि फूड डिलिवरी सर्विस देने वाली कंपनी Doordash भी Confirm.io की सर्विस ड्राइवरों की पहचान करने के लिए कर चुकी है।

इस स्टार्टअप कंपनी ने प्रवक्ता ने बताया, 'हमने जब कन्फर्म को लॉन्च किया था तो हमारा मकसद बाजार को एक विश्वसनीय प्लेटफॉर्म मुहैया कराने का था। अब हम फेसबुक के साथ अपनी नई पारी के लिए तैयार हैं।' बता दें कि पिछले साल ही फेसबुक ने अकाउंट लॉक होने की स्थिति में अनलॉक करने के लिए फेशियल रिकॉग्निशन फीचर पेश किया था।
