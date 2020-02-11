Delhi Elections 2020: लोग ले रहे हैं मौज, Twitter पर मजेदार तस्वीरें और वीडियो की शेयर

#DelhiPolls2020— findingmyself (@darshanjain2013) February 11, 2020
Le congress: pic.twitter.com/qxOaE2SNev
Congress be like :#DelhiPolls2020 #DelhiElections #Delhi pic.twitter.com/Wzx4FiznY5— Rakesh Bhandari (@raka_2301) February 11, 2020
Congress Party after watching Delhi Election Result #DelhiPolls2020#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/rSIAjJ1mMU— Sandy Bisht (@Sandybisht7) February 11, 2020
Aam AADMI Party right now 😂#DelhiResults #DelhiAssemblyPolls #Kejriwal #AAPWinningDelhi #DelhiElections2020 #AamAadmiParty #ExitPolls #ResultOnDelhi pic.twitter.com/Ay6453fp2z— RJ Lahari 🇮🇳 (@DeepakLahari7) February 11, 2020
When congress leader touch MLA seat— Rajiv Tyagi (@RTforlNC) February 11, 2020
Election commission :- #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/xYxzoldPjI
Congress MLA candidate trying to find a seat with AAP and BJP #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/lbSZ1Vls7T— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 11, 2020
11 फरवरी 2020