Home ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Chinese gamer paralysed after 20 hour played without any break

20 घंटे तक लगातार गेम खेलने के बाद यह शख्स हुआ लकवाग्रस्त

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 04:47 PM IST
Chinese gamer paralysed after 20 hour played without any break
Chinese gamer paralysed after 20 hour played
गेम खेलना किसी के लिए कितना खतरनाक हो सकता है इसका अंदाजा आप इस रिपोर्ट से लगा सकते हैं कि चीन में एक शख्स को लकवा हो गया है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक वह लगातार 20 घंटे से एक कैफे में गेम खेल रहा था जिसके बाद उसके कमर के नीचे का हिस्सा लकवाग्रस्त हो गया।

यह घटना चीन के जेजियांग की है। कैफे में मौजूद लोगों ने बताया कि 20 घंटे लगातार गेम खेलने के बाद जैसे ही वह शख्स पेशाब करने जाने के लिए कुर्सी से उठा तो वह चल नहीं सका और वहीं गिर गया। उसके बाद लोगों ने उसे स्ट्रेचर पर उठाकर अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां डॉक्टर ने उसे लकवाग्रस्त घोषित किया।

डॉक्टर्स की रिपोर्ट के मुताबकि अब वह बिना किसी सहारे बाथरूम जाने में असमर्थ है और वह चल-फिर भी नहीं सकता। एक आंकड़े के मुताबिक चीन में करीब 565 मिलियन लोग वीडियो गेम खेलते हैं। बता दें कि साल 2008 में चीन ने इंटरनेट और गेमिंग की लत को आधिकारिक रूप से बीमारी घोषित किया था।
