Jio के जवाब में Airtel का नया धमाका, 399 रु. में 84GB डाटा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 04:00 PM IST
Airtel updates Rs 399 plan with 84GB Data against Jio
Airtel
एयरटेल ने 149 रुपये वाले के अपडेट करने के बाद अपने 84 दिनों वाले प्लान को भी अपडेट किया है। कंपनी ने इससे पहले भी जनवरी की शुरुआत में अपने प्लान अपडेट किए थे लेकिन इस बार कंपनी ने बड़ा दांव खेला है। एयरटेल अब 399 रुपये वाले प्लान में 84 जीबी डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग दे रहा है। हालांकि यह ऑफर फिलहाल कुछ ही यूजर्स को दिख रहा है। पहले 399 रुपये वाले प्लान की वैधता 70 दिनों की थी।

एयरटेल के 399 रुपये वाले प्लान में अब 84 दिनों के लिए 84 जीबी डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग मिलेगी। इस प्लान में रोमिंग में भी आउटगोइंग फ्री होगी। वहीं इस प्लान के तहत 84 दिनों तक रोज 100 मैसेज भी मिलेंगे। गौरतलब है कि जियो के 399 रुपये वाले प्लान में भी यही सुविधाएं मिलती हैं। ऐसे में अब एयरटेल और जियो में कड़ा मुकाबला होने वाला है।

बता दें कि एयरटेल ने आज ही अपने 149 रुपये वाले प्लान को भी अपडेट किया है। अपडेट के बाद इस प्लान में 28 जीबी डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग है। हालांकि प्लान फिलहाल आंध्रप्रदेश और तेलंगाना सर्किल के लिए ही है।

