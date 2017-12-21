Download App
30 जनवरी से इन 6 सर्किल में बंद हो जाएगी Aircel की सर्विस

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 01:21 PM IST
Aircel to shut down operations in 6 circles by January 30 says Trai

Aircel

तमाम कयासों के बाद आखिरकार टेलीकॉम कंपनी एयरसेल ने भी कन्फर्म कर दिया है कि भारत के 6 सर्किल से वह अपना 2G कारोबार समेटेगी।
कंपनी ने इस संबंध में ट्राई को पत्र लिखकर जानकारी दी है। इन 6 शहरों में उत्तर प्रदेश (वेस्ट), हरियाणा, गुजरात, मध्य प्रदेश-छत्तीसगढ़, महाराष्ट्र-गोवा और हिमाचल प्रदेश सर्किल शामिल हैं।

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक एयरसेल की सर्विस इन 6 सर्किल में 30 जनवरी तक बंद हो जाएंगी। इससे पहले कंपनी के मौजूदा ग्राहकों को अपना नंबर दूसरी टेलीकॉम कंपनी में पोर्ट करना होगा। बता दें कि रिलायंस कम्युनिकेशंस के साथ मर्जर कैंसल होने के बाद कंपनी के पास आर्थिक समस्या है, क्योंकि कोर्ट के एक आदेश के मुताबिक  एयरसेल 2जी या 3जी स्पेक्ट्रम नहीं बेच सकती है।

रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि कंपनी के पास 4जी स्पेक्ट्रम नहीं है, जबकि मार्केट 4जी की ओर मूव कर रहा है और साथ ही कंपनी पर करीब 20,000 करोड़ रुपये का कर्ज है। बता दें कि कंपनी के पास करीब 8.9 करोड़ यूजर्स हैं और टावरों की संख्या करीब 40,000 है। हालांकि कंपनी ने इस मामले पर अभी कोई आधिकारिक बयान नहीं दिया है। पुष्टि होते ही हम आपको जानकारी देंगे।
