Youtube पर वीडियो कराना है ट्रेंड तो नोट कर लें ये 5 टिप्स
1. Tags और Keywords जरूर डालें
कोई भी वीडियो तभी वायरल होगी जब उसे ज्यादा-से-ज्यादा लोग देखेंगे और लोग तभी देखेंगे जब ट्रेडिंग कीवर्ड और टैग वीडियो में डाला जाएगा। इसलिए जब भी Youtube पर वीडियो अपलोड करें तो ट्रेंडिग कीवर्ड और टैग्स जरूर डालें। कीवर्ड की शुरुआत इस तरह करें। जैसे- जियो फोन कैसे बुक करें, इसके बाद जियो फोन और जियो कीवर्ड यूज करें। कीवर्ड का यूज वीडियो के टाइटल में कर सकते हैं। ट्रेंडिग कीवर्ड के लिए ट्विटर ट्रेंडिंग देखें।
