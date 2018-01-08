Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   After Airtel and Jio Vodafone updates Rs 458, Rs 509 Plans to 84 Days and 91 Days

जियो, एयरटेल के बाद Vodafone ने भी अपडेट किए अपने प्लान

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 10:06 AM IST
After Airtel and Jio Vodafone updates Rs 458, Rs 509 Plans to 84 Days and 91 Days
Vodafone
रिलायंस जियो के प्लान अपडेट करने की घोषणा के बाद पहले एयरटेल ने अपने प्लान अपडेट किए और वहीं अब Vodafone ने अपने कई प्लान्स अपडेट किए हैं। अपडेट हुअ प्लान की अब वैलिडिटी ज्यादा हो गई है। कंपनी ने अपने 84 दिनों वाले दो प्लान की वैलिडिटी बढ़ाई है। तो आइए जानते हैं इनके बारे में।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

वोडाफोन के 509 और 458 रुपये वाले प्लान की वैलिडिटी हुई 91 दिन
vodafone jio airtel
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

film aiyaary release date changed beacause of padmavati release
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' से घबराए दूसरे फिल्ममेकर्स, 'अय्यारी' की रिलीज डेट में होगा बदलाव

8 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 8th january to 14th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 8 से 14 जनवरी: 7 राशियों को होगा धन लाभ, 5 कोे होगा नुकसान

8 जनवरी 2018

bipasha basu celebrate her 39th birthday with karan singh grover
Bollywood

बिपाशा ने ऐसे मनाया 39वां जन्मदिन, लजीज पकवान देखकर मुंह में आ जाएगा पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 salman khan invite rani mukerji his upcoming film hichki
Television

Bigg Boss 11: मंच पर कुछ ऐसा बोलीं रानी, सलमान के जवाब पर हुई शर्म से पानी-पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

new actors debut in bollywood 2018
Bollywood

स्टार किड्स के नाम रहेगा साल 2018, जानिए कौन-कौन से चेहरे करेंगे बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू

7 जनवरी 2018

anushka sharma with virat kohli in cape town returns mumbai
Bollywood

विराट के सस्ते में OUT होते ही Troll हुईं अनुष्का, मुंबई लौटीं तो ये बोलीं 'गब्बर' की पत्नी

7 जनवरी 2018

ranveer singh and deepika padukone back after birthday celebration
Bollywood

बर्थडे पर सरप्राइज नहीं दे पाईं दीपिका, रणवीर संग वापस लौटीं, वजह कहीं ये तो नहीं

7 जनवरी 2018

Salman khan film Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 16
Bollywood

16वें दिन भी 'टाइगर जिंदा है' का जलवा कायम, कमाई 500 करोड़ के करीब

7 जनवरी 2018

indian oil corporation limited recruitment 2018
Government Jobs

इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड में वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

7 जनवरी 2018

iit bombay invites applications for software engineer
Other Jobs

IIT बॉम्बे में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के पद पर भर्ती, ऐसे करें आवेदन

7 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Apple iPhone slowdown, HTC, Motorola, Samsung and LG claim they do not slow down their old phones
Tech Diary

iPhone स्लो मामले पर सैमसंग, मोटो और LG ने Apple पर ली चुटकी

पुराने आईफोन के स्लो होने के मामले पर सैमसंग, मोटोरोला, एचटीसी और एलजी जैसी दूसरी कंपनियों ने ऐप्पल पर चुटकी ली है। इन कंपनियों ने कहा है कि वे एप्पल की तरह पुरानी बैटरी वाले फोन को जानबूझकर स्लो नहीं करती हैं।

1 जनवरी 2018

Delhi Government likely to Use QR Codes to Track Autos and Cabs
Tech Diary

दिल्ली सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, ऑटो-कैब पर होगा QR कोड

2 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi rolling out the stable Android Oreo update for the Mi A1 phone
Tech Diary

शाओमी एमआई ए1 को एंड्रॉयड ओरियो 8.0 का अपडेट मिलना शुरू

1 जनवरी 2018

Airtel 448 Rupees Plan: Unlimited Calling and 1 GB Data Daily For 70 Days
Tech Diary

Airtel लाया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, 70 दिन के लिए रोजाना 1 GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

17 दिसंबर 2017

Idea Cellular offers Unlimited Roaming Calls, 84GB Data and 100 SMS Per Day for 84 Days at Rs 509
Tech Diary

Idea लाया नया 84 दिनों वाला प्लान, जियो और एयरटेल से होगी टक्कर

8 दिसंबर 2017

Aircel to shut down operations in 6 circles by January 30 says Trai
Tech Diary

30 जनवरी से इन 6 सर्किल में बंद हो जाएगी Aircel की सर्विस

21 दिसंबर 2017

Reliance Jio Surprise Cashback Offer: 3300 Rupees Cashback on 399 and Above Recharges
Tech Diary

जियो का नया सरप्राइज कैशबैक ऑफर, 399 के रिचार्ज पर 3300 रुपए का कैशबैक

26 दिसंबर 2017

Bharti Airtel Launched 199 Rupees Plan for Prepaid users
Tech Diary

एयरटेल लाया 199 रुपए वाला नया प्लान, पाइए डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

3 दिसंबर 2017

Bharti Airtel allegedly opens Airtel Payments Bank accounts During Aadhaar verification
Tech Diary

जांच के घेरे में Airtel, ग्राहकों का आधार वैरिफिकेशन करते समय की ये बड़ी गड़बड़ी

30 नवंबर 2017

Jio Phone likely being made in India
Tech Diary

चीनी कंपनी ने हाथ किए खड़े, अब मेड इन इंडिया होंगे Jio Phone

15 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

एक साल से महिला को बना रहा है हवस का शिकार, वीडियो बनाकर करता था ब्लैकमेल

रामपुर में एक महिला ने एक शख्स पर ये आरोप लगाया है कि वो बीते एक साल से उसे अपनी हवस का शिकार बना रहा है। आरोप है कि शख्स ने पहले महिला के साथ रेप कर वीडियो बनाया और उसके बाद उसे वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकी देने के बाद उसके साथ दुष्कर्म करता रहा।

7 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 08 JANUARY 2018, VACANCY in northen railways 13:26

उत्तरी रेलवे में 3162 पदों पर भर्तियां, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

8 जनवरी 2018

Indian Astrology Forecast 2018 for kumbh Rashi as per Moon Sign, Astrology 3:04

कुंभ राशि वालों के लिए साल 2018 की ये है भविष्यवाणी

2 जनवरी 2018

Indian Astrology Forecast 2018 35:53

राशिफल: जानिए आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा साल 2018

1 जनवरी 2018

UTTAR PRADESH NEWS 08 JANUARY 2018 7 AM MORNING 29:53

सुबह तक की सारी खबरों का राउंड अप 08 जनवरी 2018

8 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Vodafone to launch VoLTE services in January 2018 to compete Reliance Jio
Tech Diary

वोडाफोन जनवरी से ला रही 4G VoLTE सर्विस, जियो को मिलेगी टक्कर

27 दिसंबर 2017

Airtel 448 Rupees Plan: Unlimited Calling and 1 GB Data Daily For 70 Days
Tech Diary

Airtel लाया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, 70 दिन के लिए रोजाना 1 GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

17 दिसंबर 2017

Vodafone India offers Rs 179 Plan with unlimited data and calls
Tech Diary

सिर्फ 179 रुपये में डाटा के साथ 1 महीने तक अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

14 दिसंबर 2017

Vodafone India updated its Rs 348 Plan, Now give 56GB data
Tech Diary

Vodafone का 28GB वाला प्लान भी हुआ अपडेट, अब मिल रहा 56GB डाटा

14 दिसंबर 2017

Vodafone introduces free roaming benefit on its Unlimited Super Plan Rs176 for 28 days
Tech Diary

176 रु. में रोज 28GB डाटा के साथ रोमिंग में भी अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

11 दिसंबर 2017

Bharti Airtel Launched 199 Rupees Plan for Prepaid users
Tech Diary

एयरटेल लाया 199 रुपए वाला नया प्लान, पाइए डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

3 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.