खुशखबर: अब एक घंटे बाद भी एडिट कर सकेंगे ट्वीट लेकिन देने होंगे पैसे

एलन मस्क के स्वामित्व वाले माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट Twitter ने एक और नए फीचर का एलान किया है। अब आप ट्वीट करने के बाद भी उस ट्वीट को एडिट कर सकते हैं। इसकी शुरुआत आज यानी 7 जून से हो चुकी है। Twitter ब्लू ने ट्वीट करके इस नए फीचर की जानकारी दी है।
Blue subscribers now have up to 1 hour to edit their Tweets.— Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) June 7, 2023
