Home ›   Technology ›   Social Network ›   Tokyo Olympics 2021 Indian women hockey team beats Australia entered in Semifinal

Tokyo Olympics: महिला हॉकी टीम सेमीफाइनल में, सोशल मीडिया ने किया गर्ल्स पावर को सलाम

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टोक्यो Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Mon, 02 Aug 2021 11:00 AM IST

सार

ओलंपिक में तीन बार गोल्ड जीतने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने पहली बार हराया है। भारतीय टीम की इस जीत के बाद सोशल मीडिया बधाईयों का तांता लग गया है और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स गर्ल्स पावर को सलाम कर रहे हैं।
Indian women hockey team
Indian women hockey team - फोटो : HockeyIndia/Twitter

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के छक्के छुड़ा दिए हैं। भारतीय महिला टीम ने क्वार्टर फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया 1-0 से हराते हुए सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है। भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर इतिहास रचा है। ओलंपिक में तीन बार गोल्ड जीतने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने पहली बार हराया है। भारतीय टीम की इस जीत के बाद सोशल मीडिया बधाईयों का तांता लग गया है और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स गर्ल्स पावर को सलाम कर रहे हैं। आइए कुछ ट्वीट्स पर एक नजर डालते हैं।
technology social network national tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021 hockey olympics social media tech news
