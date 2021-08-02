Tokyo Olympics: महिला हॉकी टीम सेमीफाइनल में, सोशल मीडिया ने किया गर्ल्स पावर को सलाम

The new definition of 𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐋 💙#AUSvIND #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/woXyJulwvG— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 2, 2021
Today in #Tokyo2020, the Indian women's hockey team created history by defeating Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Congratulations to the team on this wonderful victory. It is a proud moment for the whole nation.— Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) August 2, 2021
My best wishes for the semifinals.#TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/SCgSeULzZP
Today in #Tokyo2020, the Indian women's hockey team created history by defeating Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Congratulations to the team on this wonderful victory. It is a proud moment for the whole nation.My best wishes for the semifinals.#TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/SCgSeULzZP— Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) August 2, 2021
Splendid Performance!!!— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2021
Women’s Hockey #TeamIndia is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020 !
We’re into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia.
130 crore Indians 🇮🇳 to the
Women’s Hockey Team -
“we’re right behind you”! pic.twitter.com/vusiXVCGde
देश के खेल इतिहास में एक नया अध्याय जोड़ने के लिए भारत की बेटियों को नमन।— Sudesh Mahto (@SudeshMahtoAJSU) August 2, 2021
तीन बार की गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर पहली बार सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश करने पर भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम को हार्दिक बधाई।पूरे भारतवर्ष को आप पर गर्व है।सेमीफाइनल के लिए शुभकामनाएं।#Hockey#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/uNUvWg5tUK
Thrilling to see India’s women make history again .@KirenRijiju @ianuragthakur https://t.co/SyEsL7SqLk— Neelam Kapur (@NeelamKapur) August 2, 2021
And that is how we script history!— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 2, 2021
Indian women's hockey team beats Australia in the quarterfinals at the #Olympics. Truly a memorable win for 🇮🇳
What a display of grit!
#IndiaVsAUS pic.twitter.com/9ICHpevds9
It's unbelievable...Indian women team beat Australia and enters in semifinal...what a performance...hatts off...#Girlpower #TokyoOlympics2020 #hockeyindia @TheHockeyIndia @ianuragthakur @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/dWMjGylUaU— Anmol Singh Rajput (@Anmolrajput_Bjp) August 2, 2021
भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने आज #Tokyo2020 में इतिहास रच दिया है। यह पूरे भारत के लिए गर्व का क्षण हैं।— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 2, 2021
मैं पूरी महिला हॉकी टीम को इस शानदार जीत पर बधाई एवं सेमीफ़ाइनल के लिए शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/5oZQadVs15
This video summarises the emotions of all hockey lovers in India. Historic moment. Thank you @TheHockeyIndia Special Thanks to the WALL @16Sreejesh #Tokyo2020 #GoForGold pic.twitter.com/AjisB1w9SE— Vineel Krishna (@rvineel_krishna) August 1, 2021
🏑 🏑 Hurray— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 2, 2021
लड़कियों❤️ ने इतिहास रच दिया। pic.twitter.com/Pap3OTMrrR
Hearty Congratulations to Indian Women’s Hockey Team as they advances towards Semi-Final in #Tokyo2020. #TeamIndia #cheerforindia pic.twitter.com/RqjjaEbJ69— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 2, 2021
Congratulations to the 🇮🇳 Women’s Hockey Team for entering the #Olympic semi-finals.— Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 2, 2021
You’ve made India proud! Best wishes for the next match. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/1JLNz3dWU2
भारतीय हॉकी का एक और धमाका।— Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) August 2, 2021
भारत की महिला हॉकी टीम भी सेमी फायनल में पहुँची।#Olympic में पहली बार।
भारत की बेटियों को बधाइयाँ।और फायनल जीतने की शुभकामनाएँ।#TokyoOlympics #IndianHockey #Semifinal pic.twitter.com/pM3qrZZt1C
Gur-JEET! 🇮🇳— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 2, 2021
The one who dragged the #IND women’s #hockey team to victory. 😎#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/LQqdXEY3tN
Gur-"JEET" 🇮🇳👏👏#INDvsAUS #hockeyindia #ChakDeIndia #Olympics2020 pic.twitter.com/2Yglxo6OOq— Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) August 2, 2021
#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Hockey— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 2, 2021
Women's Quarterfinals Results
रुकना नहीं है।🏑🇮🇳
We are through to our 1st ever #OlympicGames Semifinals! #TeamIndia Eves beat World No. 2 Australia 1-0. Bravo team 👏🙌🔥💙 #RukengeNahi #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Q8EGij0heI
#ChakDeIndia 🇮🇳— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 2, 2021
Congratulations to the entire Indian women's #Hockey team!🏑
They have created history by reaching their FIRST EVER Olympic semifinal, beating three-time champions Australia in #Tokyo2020#TeamIndia #OlympicGames
#HockeyIndia #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/wtwDp7slJ3
Glory awaits!— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 2, 2021
Congratulate Indian Women’s #Hockey Team on registering a thumping victory in the quarter-final against Australia at #Tokyo2020. May the team continue its winning streak & bring glory to the country. Wish the team all the best.#Cheer4India @thehockeyindia
बेटी है तो कल है ..— Santosh Ranjan Rai (@SantoshRanjan_) August 2, 2021
जय हो भारत की बेटियों ...
इतिहास के पन्नों में पहली बार सेमी फाइनल में जगह बनाई हैं,अवश्य ही यह जीत बहुत ही ऐतिहासिक है।
पूरे भारत देश को आप पर गर्व हैं।@imranirampal #olympicsinhindi #Olympics2020 pic.twitter.com/CcEHkhSpO9
जननी जन्मभूमिश्च स्वर्गदपि गरीयसी।— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 2, 2021
The pride our girls have given us in the greatest sporting event and filled us with so much happiness is unbelievable.
After Mirabai, Lovlina, Sindhu ,now the #Hockey team has made us so proud.
Looking forward to Kamalpreet in dicus throw final pic.twitter.com/vHUCe5fvRd
The unbelievable effort from our women's hockey team, never been tensed so much till the last quarter of the game. So so proud of the girls. Congratulations 🎉 #INDvsAUS #hockeyindia pic.twitter.com/1o5llvojmB— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 2, 2021
