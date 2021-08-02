Tokyo Olympics: महिला हॉकी टीम सेमीफाइनल में, सोशल मीडिया ने किया गर्ल्स पावर को सलाम

विज्ञापन

Today in #Tokyo2020, the Indian women's hockey team created history by defeating Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Congratulations to the team on this wonderful victory. It is a proud moment for the whole nation.

My best wishes for the semifinals.#TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/SCgSeULzZP — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) August 2, 2021

Today in #Tokyo2020, the Indian women's hockey team created history by defeating Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Congratulations to the team on this wonderful victory. It is a proud moment for the whole nation.

My best wishes for the semifinals.#TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/SCgSeULzZP— Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) August 2, 2021

Splendid Performance!!!



Women’s Hockey #TeamIndia is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020 !



We’re into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia.



130 crore Indians 🇮🇳 to the

Women’s Hockey Team -

“we’re right behind you”! pic.twitter.com/vusiXVCGde — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2021

And that is how we script history!



Indian women's hockey team beats Australia in the quarterfinals at the #Olympics. Truly a memorable win for 🇮🇳



What a display of grit!



#IndiaVsAUS pic.twitter.com/9ICHpevds9 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 2, 2021

This video summarises the emotions of all hockey lovers in India. Historic moment. Thank you @TheHockeyIndia Special Thanks to the WALL @16Sreejesh #Tokyo2020 #GoForGold pic.twitter.com/AjisB1w9SE — Vineel Krishna (@rvineel_krishna) August 1, 2021

🏑 🏑 Hurray



लड़कियों❤️ ने इतिहास रच दिया। pic.twitter.com/Pap3OTMrrR — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 2, 2021

Congratulations to the 🇮🇳 Women’s Hockey Team for entering the #Olympic semi-finals.



You’ve made India proud! Best wishes for the next match. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/1JLNz3dWU2 — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 2, 2021

Glory awaits!



Congratulate Indian Women’s #Hockey Team on registering a thumping victory in the quarter-final against Australia at #Tokyo2020. May the team continue its winning streak & bring glory to the country. Wish the team all the best.#Cheer4India @thehockeyindia — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 2, 2021

जननी जन्मभूमिश्च स्वर्गदपि गरीयसी।

The pride our girls have given us in the greatest sporting event and filled us with so much happiness is unbelievable.

After Mirabai, Lovlina, Sindhu ,now the #Hockey team has made us so proud.

Looking forward to Kamalpreet in dicus throw final pic.twitter.com/vHUCe5fvRd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 2, 2021

The unbelievable effort from our women's hockey team, never been tensed so much till the last quarter of the game. So so proud of the girls. Congratulations 🎉 #INDvsAUS #hockeyindia pic.twitter.com/1o5llvojmB — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 2, 2021

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के छक्के छुड़ा दिए हैं। भारतीय महिला टीम ने क्वार्टर फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया 1-0 से हराते हुए सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है। भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर इतिहास रचा है। ओलंपिक में तीन बार गोल्ड जीतने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने पहली बार हराया है। भारतीय टीम की इस जीत के बाद सोशल मीडिया बधाईयों का तांता लग गया है और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स गर्ल्स पावर को सलाम कर रहे हैं। आइए कुछ ट्वीट्स पर एक नजर डालते हैं।