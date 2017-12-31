Download App
New Year's Eve 2017: साल 2017 के आखिरी दिन गूगल ने बनाया ये खास डूडल

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 03:41 PM IST
New Year's Eve 2017: Search Engine Google celebrates with a doodle

New Year's Eve 2017

यह साल 2017 की आखिरी शाम है। दुनिया के सबसे बड़े सर्च इंजन गूगल ने नए साल की संध्या (New Year's Eve) पर एक खास डूडल तैयार किया है। इस डूडल में गूगल ने पेंगुइन और अन्य पक्षियों को नया साल सेलिब्रेट करते हुए दिखाया गया है। 
इसमें दिखाया गया है कि पक्षियों ने किस तरह अपनी पुरानी यादों को फिर से ताजा किया है। इसके अलावा पेंगुइन अपने दोस्तों के साथ पार्टी करते भी दिख रहे हैं। गूगल ने यह भी बताया है कि यह इस सीरीज का आखिरी डूडल नहीं है। कल फिर से एक नया डूडल नए साल के अवसर पर तैयार किया जाएगा। 

इससे पहले 25 दिसंबर को गूगल ने अपने डूडल में दोनो पेंगुइन को क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेट करते हुए दिखाया था। इसमें वह अपने दोस्तों के पास छुट्टियां मनाने पहुंचे थे और दोस्तों के लिए क्रिसमस का गिफ्ट भी लाए थे।
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

