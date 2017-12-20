बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गूगल असिस्टेंट अब 'Hey Google' बोलने पर भी काम करेगा
{"_id":"5a3a2b044f1c1bfc0f8b4ef7","slug":"google-assistant-now-support-new-command-hey-google","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0905\u092c 'Hey Google' \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 02:50 PM IST
google assistant
एप्पल के 'Hey Siri' फीचर को टक्कर देने के लिए लॉन्च हुए
गूगल असिस्टेंट
अब नए अवतार में आया है।
अब यह ओके गूगल के बजाय नए वॉइस कमांड का 'Hey, Google' से भी काम करेगा, हालांकि यह फीचर फिलहाल सभी एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं है। बता दें कि Hey Google पहले से ही गूगूल होम स्मार्ट स्पीकर के साथ काम कर रहा है।
ये भी पढ़ेंः
Vivo कार्निवाल सेल शुरू, इन फोन पर मिल रही है 6,000 रु. तक की छूट
वैसे आप इस नए कमांड को यूज करना चाहते हैं तो गूगल ऐप को प्ले स्टोर से अपडेट करना होगा। ऐप अपडेट होने के बाद नोटिफिकेशन आएगा, जिसमें आपसे 'Hey, Google' को ट्राई करने के लिए पूछा जाएगा। इस पर टैप करके आप गूगल असिस्टेंट को यूज कर पाएंगे।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a3a3b744f1c1bc1678c29af","slug":"vikas-gupta-out-from-top-3-contestant-in-the-latest-ranking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b Out \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091f\u0949\u092a 3 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938, \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 1","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a3a30464f1c1b3c3d8bedbc","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-reached-delhi-for-their-reception-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u0930 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3a20104f1c1b686a8bacb4","slug":"hina-khan-revealed-the-game-plan-of-vikas-gupta-about-hiten-tejwani-eviction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b Out \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0947\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a3a105d4f1c1bb6678c3125","slug":"bipasha-basu-and-karan-singh-grover-spotted-outside-a-suburban-hospital","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0928\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0949\u0938\u094d\u092a\u093f\u091f\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0936\u093e \u092c\u0938\u0941, \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928-\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a38a35d4f1c1b74698c2b1f","slug":"vacancy-in-central-bank-of-india-for-security-officer-post","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0932 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0911\u092b \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a323b024f1c1b8d698c1946","slug":"google-assistant-now-released-for-android-lollipop-5-0-phones-tablets","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092f\u0921 \u0932\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0949\u092a 5.0 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092f\u093e Google \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a19246b4f1c1bb6678bde8e","slug":"arun-jaitley-launches-special-yono-sbi-app","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e SBI \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 YONO \u0910\u092a","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"5a267f504f1c1baf678bfd63","slug":"samsung-patent-application-shows-that-palm-reading-can-remember-lost-passwords","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0932\u0949\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0938\u0948\u092e\u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u092a\u0947\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"5a27c9eb4f1c1b6e468b8a90","slug":"google-s-ai-tells-you-when-someone-is-looking-at-your-phone","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0915-\u091d\u093e\u0902\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"5a1411c84f1c1b6e548be632","slug":"apple-next-iphone-may-support-dual-sim","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f iPhone \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0935\u0939 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u091c\u094b \u0906\u091c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0906\u0908\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"5a0eb57e4f1c1b72548bdabb","slug":"apple-working-with-intel-for-5g-modems-for-future-iphones","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f iPhone \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e 5G \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, Intel \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 Apple \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0930\u0936\u093f\u092a: \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
शुक्रवार, 17 नवंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!