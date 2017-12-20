Download App
गूगल असिस्टेंट अब 'Hey Google' बोलने पर भी काम करेगा

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 02:50 PM IST
Google Assistant now support new command Hey Google

google assistant

एप्पल के 'Hey Siri' फीचर को टक्कर देने के लिए लॉन्च हुए गूगल असिस्टेंट अब नए अवतार में आया है।
अब यह ओके गूगल के बजाय नए वॉइस कमांड का 'Hey, Google' से भी काम करेगा, हालांकि यह फीचर फिलहाल सभी एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं है। बता दें कि Hey Google पहले से ही गूगूल होम स्मार्ट स्पीकर के साथ काम कर रहा है।

वैसे आप इस नए कमांड को यूज करना चाहते हैं तो गूगल ऐप को प्ले स्टोर से अपडेट करना होगा। ऐप अपडेट होने के बाद नोटिफिकेशन आएगा, जिसमें आपसे 'Hey, Google' को ट्राई करने के लिए पूछा जाएगा। इस पर टैप करके आप गूगल असिस्टेंट को यूज कर पाएंगे।

