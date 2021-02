WhatsApp Privacy: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनवाई से किया इनकार, व्यापारिक संगठन ने खटखटाया था दरवाजा

Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea filed by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) challenging WhatsApp's latest privacy policy which was introduced last month in India.

Today filed PIL fr @CAITIndia in @SupremeCourtIND. Important point fr me is *Forensic & Technical Audits" be done at Data Centres of @WhatsApp &alike companies. True revelations qua #PrivacyPolicy wud come. M sure none wud objecy as it is their case that they dont breach privacy https://t.co/UHarrHXind