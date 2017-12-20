Download App
Vivo कार्निवाल सेल शुरू, इन फोन पर मिल रही है 6,000 रु. तक की छूट

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 01:43 PM IST
Vivo Carnival starts on Amazon, Buy Vivo smartphone upto Rs 6000 off

अगर आप भी सेल्फी के शौकीन हैं और स्मार्टफोन खरीदना चाहते हैं तो यह खबर आपके काम आ सकती है, क्योंकि अमेजॉन पर वीवो कार्निवाल का आयोजन किया गया है जिसमें वीवो के फोन पर 6,000 रुपये तक की छूट मिल रही है। यह सेल 22 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। अगली स्लाइड में जानें कौन-कौन से फोन पर मिल रही कितनी छूट।

