बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Vivo कार्निवाल सेल शुरू, इन फोन पर मिल रही है 6,000 रु. तक की छूट
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 01:43 PM IST
अगर आप भी सेल्फी के शौकीन हैं और स्मार्टफोन खरीदना चाहते हैं तो यह खबर आपके काम आ सकती है, क्योंकि
अमेजॉन
पर
वीवो
कार्निवाल का आयोजन किया गया है जिसमें वीवो के फोन पर 6,000 रुपये तक की छूट मिल रही है। यह सेल 22 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। अगली स्लाइड में जानें कौन-कौन से फोन पर मिल रही कितनी छूट।
