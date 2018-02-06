अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Huawei to launch P20 with triple lens rear camera setup

3 रियर कैमरे के साथ आ रहा है यह फोन, 40MP का होगा रिजॉल्यूशन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 03:47 PM IST
Huawei to launch P20 with triple lens rear camera setup
Huawei P20 - फोटो : slashleaks
अभी तक हम डुअल रियर और डुअल फ्रंट कैमरे वाले स्मार्टफोन ही यूज कर रहे हैं लेकिन जल्द ही हमारे हाथ में 3 रियर कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन आने वाला है। चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन Huawei मोबाइल वर्ल्ड कांग्रेस में P सीरीज के तहत 3 रियर कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने की तैयारी में है। बताया जा रहा है कि कंपनी के तीन रियर कैमरे वाले इन फोन के नाम P20 और P11 होंगे।

लीक हुई फोटो में फोन के रियर पैनल पर ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप नजर आ रहा है। तीनों कैमरे एक साथ ऊपर-नीचे होंगे। साथ में एलईडी फ्लैश लाइट भी होगी। वहीं फिंगरप्रिंट फ्रंट में होगा। मीडिया रिपोर्ट में बताया जा रहा है पी20 और पी11 में दिए जाने वाले कैमरे का रिजॉल्यूशन 40 मेगापिक्सल और 5X का ऑप्टिकल जूम होगा। फोन के लिए कैमरे का निर्माण Leica करेगी।

रिपोर्ट की मानें तो यह फोन तीन अलग-अलग वेरियंट में आएगा जिनमें P11/P20, P11/P20 Plus और P11/P20 Lite शामिल होंगे। इसके अलावा कंपनी एप्पल के आईफोन X जैसा P11/P20 Pro पेश कर सकती है। हुवावे पी20 का कोड नाम Emily बताया जा रहा है।
