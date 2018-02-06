अपना शहर चुनें

HTC U11 Plus भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 03:15 PM IST
HTC U11 Plus launched in India at Rs 56990, Know specifications
HTC U11 Plus
ताइवान की स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी एचटीसी ने भारत में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन HTC U11 प्लस लॉन्च कर दिया है। इस फोन को कंपनी ने सबसे पहले पिछले साल नवंबर में पेश किया था। इस फोन की बिक्री 7 फरवरी से फ्लिपकार्ट से होगी। इस फोन की टक्कर सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस8 और एप्पल आईफोन 8 से होगी। इसमें 12 मेगापिक्सल का अल्ट्रा पिक्सल ऑटोफोकस रियर कैमरा और 8 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है। रियर कैमरे के साथ एलईडी लाइट है। फोन में 3930mAh की बैटरी है जो क्विक चार्ज 3.0 को सपोर्ट करती है।

HTC U11+ की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
