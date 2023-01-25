Coca-Cola फोन जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, डिजाइन और फीचर्स हुए लीक

कोका-कोला ड्रिंक का नाम तो आपने सुना ही होगी लेकिन अब Coca-Cola फोन भी बाजार में आने वाला है। सबसे खास बात यह है कि Coca-Cola फोन जल्द ही भारत में लॉन्च होने वाला है। Coca-Cola की भारत में लॉन्चिंग इस साल की पहली तिमाही में होगी। कहा जा रहा है कि Coca-Cola ने इसके लिए स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड से साझेदारी की है, हालांकि यह साझेदारी किस मोबाइल ब्रांड से हुई है, इसकी फिलहाल कोई जानकारी नहीं है।

[Exclusive] Here's the all new #Cola Phone 😍

