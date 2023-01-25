Notifications

Coca Cola Phone Tipped to Launch in India Soon with Dual Rear Cameras

Coca-Cola फोन जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, डिजाइन और फीचर्स हुए लीक

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2023 02:56 PM IST
सार

Coca-Cola फोन रियलमी 4जी फोन का री-ब्रांडेड वर्जन होगा। ऐसे में इसके फीचर्स भी रियलमी के फोन जैसे ही होंगे।
 

Coca-Cola phone
Coca-Cola phone - फोटो : social media
विस्तार

कोका-कोला ड्रिंक का नाम तो आपने सुना ही होगी लेकिन अब Coca-Cola फोन भी बाजार में आने वाला है। सबसे खास बात यह है कि Coca-Cola फोन जल्द ही भारत में लॉन्च होने वाला है। Coca-Cola की भारत में लॉन्चिंग इस साल की पहली तिमाही में होगी। कहा जा रहा है कि Coca-Cola ने इसके लिए स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड से साझेदारी की है, हालांकि यह साझेदारी किस मोबाइल ब्रांड से हुई है, इसकी फिलहाल कोई जानकारी नहीं है।



रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक Realme 10 4G को ही Coca-Cola फोन के नाम से पेश किया जाएगा। फोन के फीचर्स रियलमी के फोन जैसे ही होंगे। Coca-Cola फोन में Realme 10 4G की तरह मीडियाटेक Helio G99 प्रोसेसर के साथ ग्राफिक्स के लिए ARM G57 MC2 GPU मिलेगा। इसके अलावा फोन में 6.4 इंच की फुल एचडी एमोलेड डिस्प्ले मिलेगी।


टिप्स्टर मुकुल शर्मा के मुताबिक Coca-Cola कंपनी ने अपने इस अपकमिंग फोन को लेकर पुष्टि कर दी है। Coca-Cola फोन का पहला लुक भी सामने आया है जिसमें फोन की डिजाइन देखी जा सकती है। फोन के रियर पैनल पर डुअल कैमरा सेटअप मिलेगा और साथ में एलईडी फ्लैश लाइट होगी। कोका-कोला फोन को रेड कलर में पेश किया जाएगा।



Realme 10 4G के फीचर्स
जैसा कि कहा जा रहा है कि Coca-Cola फोन रियलमी 4जी फोन का री-ब्रांडेड वर्जन होगा। ऐसे में इसके फीचर्स भी रियलमी के फोन जैसे ही होंगे। रियलमी के फोन में 6.4 इंच की फुल HD+ एमोलेड डिस्प्ले है और गोरिल्ला ग्लास 5 की प्रोटेक्शन है। डिस्प्ले का रिफ्रेश रेट 90Hz है।
कैमरे की बात करें तो Realme 10 4G में 50 मेगापिक्सल का डुअल रियर कैमरा सेटअप है जिसके साथ एलईडी लाइट भी है। फोन में 16 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है। इसमें 5000mAh की बैटरी है जिसके साथ 33W SuperVOOC फास्ट चार्जिंग है। 

Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

