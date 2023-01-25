Coca-Cola फोन जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, डिजाइन और फीचर्स हुए लीक

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
कोका-कोला ड्रिंक का नाम तो आपने सुना ही होगी लेकिन अब Coca-Cola फोन भी बाजार में आने वाला है। सबसे खास बात यह है कि Coca-Cola फोन जल्द ही भारत में लॉन्च होने वाला है। Coca-Cola की भारत में लॉन्चिंग इस साल की पहली तिमाही में होगी। कहा जा रहा है कि Coca-Cola ने इसके लिए स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड से साझेदारी की है, हालांकि यह साझेदारी किस मोबाइल ब्रांड से हुई है, इसकी फिलहाल कोई जानकारी नहीं है।
[Exclusive] Here's the all new #Cola Phone 😍Can confirm that the device is launching this quarter in India.
Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone.
Feel free to retweet.#ColaPhone pic.twitter.com/QraA1EHb6w— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 24, 2023
