Himachal News: गैंगस्टर गोल्डी बराड़ का गुर्गा इंदरप्रीत सिंह पैरी हिमाचल से गिरफ्तार

डेराप्रेमी प्रदीप कुमार हत्याकांड में शामिल गैंगस्टर इंदरप्रीत सिंह पैरी को पंजाब पुलिस ने हिमाचल प्रदेश से गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी को स्पेशल ऑपरेशन सेल की टीम मोहाली लेकर आई है। आरोपी गैंगस्टर गोल्डी बराड़ का करीबी माना जाता है। उस पर पंजाब व हरियाणा समेत कई राज्यों में 12 हत्या समेत कई केस दर्ज है। डीजीपी गौरव यादव ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने की पुष्टि की है।

State Special Operations Cell @PunjabpoliceInd has arrested Inderpreet Singh @ Parry, operative of Gangster Goldy Brar from #HimachalPradesh. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OIJRMDr3wn