मनाली के सासे हेलीपैड पर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, अटल टनल का करेंगे उद्घाटन

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कुल्लू Updated Sat, 03 Oct 2020 09:23 AM IST
pm narendra modi reached sase helipad manali will inaugurate atal tunnel rohtang
- फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मनाली के सासे हेलीपैड पर पहुंच गए हैं। इससे पहले पीएम मोदी चंडीगढ़ इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर उतरे। यहां से मनाली के सासे हेलीपेड के लिए रवाना हुए। सासे हेलीपैड पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और सीएम जयराम ठाकुर ने उनका स्वागत किया। पीएम सड़क मार्ग से धुंधी में साउथ पोर्टल पहुंचकर अटल टनल का उद्घाटन करेंगे। टनल से गुजरने के बाद नॉर्थ पोर्टल में सिस्सू झील के समीप चंद्रा नदी के बीच एक टापू में पीएम मोदी लाहौल के 200 लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे। 
city & states himachal pradesh kullu shimla pm narendra modi sase helipad manali atal tunnel rohtang atal tunnel rohtang news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

