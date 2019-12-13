शहर चुनें

National highway 5 opened for vehicular traffic at Kufri shimla

बर्फबारी से बंद ढली-ठियोग मार्ग वाहनों की आवाजाही के लिए बहाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 02:56 PM IST
नेशनल हाईवे-5 बहाल
नेशनल हाईवे-5 बहाल - फोटो : ani
बर्फबारी से बंद कुफरी में नेशनल हाईवे-5 को वाहनों की आवाजाही के लिए बहाल कर दिया गया है। शुक्रवार दोपहर को मार्ग बहाल होने के बाद शिमला से ठियोग के लिए एचआरटीसी बसों सहित अन्य वाहनों की आवाजाही शुरू हो गई है। हालांकि, बर्फबारी से नारकंडा मार्ग भी बंद है।
वहीं बर्फबारी से खड़ापत्थर और चौपाल मार्ग भी बसों की आवाजाही के लिए बहाल नहीं हो पाया है।  भारी बर्फबारी से लाहौल, पांगी, किन्नौर, जलोड़ी जोत समेत कई इलाके कट गए हैं। हिमाचल में हाईवे समेत करीब 50 छोटी-बड़ी सड़कें बंद हैं। शुक्रवार को भी प्रदेश के कई भागों में बर्फबारी का दौर जारी रहा। 
 

 
