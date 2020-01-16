शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Moving car catches fire in Sirmour in Himachal Pradesh

सड़क पर दौड़ती कार में अचानक लगी आग, बाल-बाल बचा परिवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नाहन (सिरमौर) Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 12:56 PM IST
Moving car catches fire in Sirmour in Himachal Pradesh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
प्रदेश के सिरमौर जिले के गोविंदगढ़ में एक चलती लग्जरी कार (डीएल12सी-जी2850) में अचानक आग लग गई। गनीमत रही कि समय रहते कार में सवार लोग बाहर निकल गए। हादसा मोहल्ला गोविंदगढ़ में हुआ। जानकारी के मुताबिक कार के बोनट से अचानक ही आग की चिंगारियां उठीं। दिल्ली के यात्रियों ने मौके पर गाड़ी से निकलकर जान बचाई। कुछ देर तक सड़क पर जाम लग गया। जानकारी के अनुसार कार में दिल्ली के एक परिवार के लोग यात्रा कर रहे थे। आसपास के लोगों ने तुरंत ही आग पर काबू पा लिया और कार को अधिक नुकसान होने से बचा लिया गया।
car catches fire in sirmour moving car catches fire himachal pradesh news
