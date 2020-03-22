शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Janta curfew live updates and images in Himachal people inside home roads vacant corona virus impact

Live

Janta Curfew: हिमाचल प्रदेश में सुबह से ही दिखा जनता कर्फ्यू का असर, हमेशा गुलजार रहने वाली सड़कें हुईं सूनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sun, 22 Mar 2020 08:42 AM IST
Janta curfew live updates and images in Himachal people inside home roads vacant corona virus impact
जनता कर्फ्यू के दिन शिमला में कुछ ऐसा दिखा नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला

खास बातें

कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते असर को देखते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 22 मार्च को जनता कर्फ्यू का एलान किया, जिसका असर देशभर में नजर आ रहा है। हिमाचल प्रदेश में भी रविवार सुबह से ही जनता कर्फ्यू का असर देखने को मिल रहा है। लोग अपने घरों में बंद हैं और हमेशा गुलजार रहने वाली सड़कें आज सूनी पड़ गई हैं। लगभग सभी शहरों का यही हाल है।  यहां एक साथ पढ़ें हिमाचल प्रदेश में जनता कर्फ्यू को लेकर पल-पल के अपडेट-
लाइव अपडेट

08:33 AM, 22-Mar-2020

सोलन के बद्दी में पसरा सन्नाटा

सोलन के बद्दी में रविवार सुबह कुछ ऐसा दिखा जनता कर्फ्यू का असर। सुबह सवेरे कॉलोनी में घरों के बाहर स्कूल-कॉलेज या दफ्तर जाने वाले लोग आज नजर नहीं आए। लोग सुबह से अपने-अपने घरों में बंद हैं।



 
08:17 AM, 22-Mar-2020

हिमाचल प्रदेश में सुबह से ही दिखा जनता कर्फ्यू का असर, हमेशा गुलजार रहने वाली सड़कें हुईं सूनी

शिमला के सभी बाजार आज बंद
शहर में सभी बाजार रविवार सुबह से बंद हैं। सुबह से ही बाजारों में सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। इसके साथ ही तमाम रोजमर्रा के कामकाज और निर्माण कार्य भी आज ठप हैं।
janta curfew जनता कर्फ्यू
