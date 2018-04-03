शहर चुनें

समुद्री लुटेरों की कैद में फंसे हिमाचली युवक, परिजनों ने सरकार से लगाई गुहार

Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 11:01 AM IST
नाइजीरिया में समुद्री लुटेरों की कैद में फंसे युवकों को छुड़वाने को लेकर सुगनाड़ा पंचायत के ग्रामीणों ने उप तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपा। उन्होंने कहा कि तीन युवाओं का अपहरण हुए लगभग दो महीने होने के बाद भी केंद्र सरकार उनसे संपर्क साधने में असमर्थ लग रही है। 
उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले कुछ दिन पहले अपहृत सुगनाडा पंचायत के ग्रुप कैप्टन सुशील धीमान के घर लुटेरों का फोन न आने के बाद से उनके परिवार की चिंताएं और बढ़ गई हैं। इस स्थिति को देखते हुए पंचायत के बुद्धिजीवियों ने उप तहसीलदार बालकृष्ण को ज्ञापन सौंपा। 

इसमें अपहृत युवाओं को दो दिन में छुड़वाने के लिए केंद्र सरकार से आग्रह किया है। इस दौरान उपप्रधान प्रवीण सोनी, ब्लॉक समिति उपाध्यक्ष बलवीर पठानिया, कुलदीप सिंह, अमरजीत पठानिया, अंशु, जगरूप, कांता देवी, मीना देवी, सपना कुमारी और बलकार सिंह मौजूद रहे।
