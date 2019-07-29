शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Himachal Pradesh Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 in Lahaul-Spiti today

लाहौल स्पीति में भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर पैमाने पर 4.3 मापी गई तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 11:11 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amarujala
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल प्रदेश के लाहौल स्पीति जिले में सोमवार सुबह भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर पैमाने पर 4.3 मापी गई। यह भूकंप 9 बजकर 03 मिनट पर आया। भूकंप से हुए किसी भी तरह के जान या माल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं मिली है। भूकंप का केंद्र जमीन से 20 किमी नीचे था। 
earthquake in himachal pradesh earthquake in lahaul-spiti today earthquake himachal pradesh news today
