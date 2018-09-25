Himachal Pradesh: 45 ppl including 35 IIT Roorkee students are missing in Lahul Spiti. Rajvir Singh, father of one of the students Ankit Bhati, said that they had gone for trekking to Hamta trekking pass in Kullu & were supposed to return to Manali, but now they've lost contact— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018
Himachal Pradesh: A group of 8 people, comprising a woman from Brunei Sanjida Tuba, a man from The Netherlands Abby Lim&6 Indian nationals Priyanka Vora, Payal Desai, Dipika, Divya Aggarwal, Abhinav Chandel&Ashok have gone missing from Lahaul-Spiti where they were going on a trip— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018
भारी बर्फबारी के बीच राहत कार्य का जायजा ले रहे कार्यकारी उपायुक्त एवं एसडीएम केलांग अमर नेगी अचानक हिमखंड गिरने से बाल-बाल बच गए।
24 सितंबर 2018