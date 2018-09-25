शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Himachal Pradesh 45 people including 35 IIT Roorkee students are missing in Lahaul Spiti

हिमाचल प्रदेशः ट्रेकिंग पर गए आईआईटी रुड़की के 35 छात्र हुए लापता, अब तक 45 गायब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कुल्लू Updated Tue, 25 Sep 2018 12:13 AM IST
kullu
kullu
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
हिमालचल प्रदेश के लाहौल स्पीति में 45 लोगों के लापता होने की खबर हैं। इन लोगों में 35 छात्र हैं जो आईआईटी रुड़की के हैं। इन छात्रों में से एक की पहचान अंकित भाटी के तौर पर हुई है। अंकित के पिता राजीव भाटी ने बताया कि यह सभी कुल्लू स्थिति हमता ट्रेकिंग पास में ट्रेकिंग करने गए थे।
विज्ञापन
 



राजीव ने समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से बातचीत में कहा कि मेरा बेटा ग्रुप के साथ ट्रेकिंग से लौटकर मनाली आ रहे थे लेकिन अब उनसे संपर्क नहीं हो पा रहा है।
 



इसके अलावा 8 लोग लाहौल स्पीति घूमने आए थे, वह भी लापता बताए जा रहे हैं। इनमें से 2 विदेशी मूल के हैं और 6 भारतीय हैं। बता दें कि मौसम विभाग ने अगले 24 घंटों तक राज्य में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी दी है। प्रशासन ने कलगरा जिले के सभी सरकारी और निजी शैक्षणिक संस्थान और आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र मंगलवार को बंद रखने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। इसके अलावा चंबा में हो रही लगातार बारिश के बाद चेमेरा बांध के गेट पानी छोड़ने के लिए खोले गए हैं।

Recommended

Shimla jubbal accident 13 died cremation in village dhara
Shimla

शिमला हादसा: 12 फीट लंबी चिता पर छह शवों का एक साथ संस्कार, पूनम को कंधा भी नसीब नहीं हुआ

24 सितंबर 2018

Pakistani News Anchor
Weird Stories

क्रिकेट मैच की खबर सुनाते वक्त पाकिस्तानी न्यूज एंकर ने किए अश्लील इशारे, वीडियो वायरल

24 सितंबर 2018

weekly rashifal 2018: weekly horoscope 24 september to 30 september fourth week of september month
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 24 से 30 सितंबर: महीने का आखिरी हफ्ता कुछ राशियों के लिए रहेगा लकी

24 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

टीम इंडिया से हार के बाद फैंस ने उड़ाया पाकिस्तान का मजाक, फिर ताजा हुए विश्व कप के पुराने जख्म

24 सितंबर 2018

pakistan team
pakistan team
india vs pakistan
india vs pakistan
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया से हार के बाद फैंस ने उड़ाया पाकिस्तान का मजाक, फिर ताजा हुए विश्व कप के पुराने जख्म

24 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

टीम इंडिया की जीत से थर्राए सरफराज अहमद, बोले 'यह एक गलती पाकिस्तान पर पड़ी भारी'

24 सितंबर 2018

sarfaraz ahmed
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
शोएब मलिक
सरफराज अहमद
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया की जीत से थर्राए सरफराज अहमद, बोले 'यह एक गलती पाकिस्तान पर पड़ी भारी'

24 सितंबर 2018

Heavy rain in himachal pradesh and Shimla two boy one girl swept away in river parvati kullu
Shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेश: बारिश का कहर, चार बहे, तीन की मौत, बौद्ध भिक्षुओं समेत डेढ़ हजार लोग फंसे

24 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
iit roorkee kullu hamta trekking pass
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

nailpaint
Beauty tips

लंबे नाखून करने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स, दो हफ्ते में दिखेगा पॉजीटिव असर

24 सितंबर 2018

facial
Beauty tips

फेशियल कराने के बाद भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 काम, वरना भुगतना पड़ सकता है अंजाम

24 सितंबर 2018

Husband Wife Jokes
Jokes

फेरों के टाइम पत्नी ने कही ऐसी बात, पति हो गया बेहोश

24 सितंबर 2018

bigg boss
Television

करणवीर के अलावा ये सेलेब्रिटी आज होगा नॉमिनेट, बिग बॉस की चाल में फंस जाएंगी कृति और रोशमी

24 सितंबर 2018

Facebook
Weird Stories

मानो या ना मानो, पर Facebook पर मुर्दों से बात कर रहे हैं लोग

24 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
lingeshwara temple Chhattisgarh
World of Wonders

साल में सिर्फ 12 घंटे के लिए खुलता है ये अद्भुत मंदिर, जहां विराजमान है शिव-शक्ति का अनूठा स्वरुप

24 सितंबर 2018

Kriti Verma and Shivashish Mishra
Television

बिग बॉस 12: अनूप-जसलीन ही नहीं इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट पर भी चढ़ा प्यार का खुमार, ये वीडियो है सबूत

24 सितंबर 2018

roshmi banik
Fashion street

किसी गुड़िया से कम नहीं लगती बिग बॉस की ये कंटेस्टेंट, खूबसूरती ने सोशल मीडिया पर भी मचा दिया बवाल

24 सितंबर 2018

loveyatri
Bollywood

'लवयात्री' का डांडिया सॉन्ग 'ढोलिदा' हुआ रिलीज, इस नवरात्रि पर ये गाना बन जाएगा ट्रेंड

24 सितंबर 2018

Pakyong Airport
World of Wonders

चीन के बेहद नजदीक है भारत का यह 100वां एयरपोर्ट, खूबसूरत इतना कि हार बैठेंगे दिल

24 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

SDM kelong escaped from glacier in lahaul spiti
Shimla

हिमखंड खिसकने से बाल-बाल बचे एसडीएम, डीएसपी ने खींचकर बर्फ से निकाला बाहर

भारी बर्फबारी के बीच राहत कार्य का जायजा ले रहे कार्यकारी उपायुक्त एवं एसडीएम केलांग अमर नेगी अचानक हिमखंड गिरने से बाल-बाल बच गए।

24 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Three storey juice factory collapsed due to landslides in una
Shimla

जमीन खिसकने से तीन मंजिला जूस फैक्ट्री ढही, मैनेजर की मौत

24 सितंबर 2018

himachal govt give relaxation in norms for BPL Families
Shimla

बीपीएल में शामिल होने के लिए सरकार ने सरल किए नियम

24 सितंबर 2018

union minister jp nadda statement over jairam thakur govt
Shimla

पांच साल का कार्यकाल पूरा करेगी जयराम सरकार : जेपी नड्डा

24 सितंबर 2018

himachal cabinet meeting Today decision on Bus fare hike
Shimla

मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक आज, बस किराया बढ़ोतरी पर फैसला संभव

24 सितंबर 2018

ayushman bharat scheme launched in himachal pradesh
Shimla

1800 बीमारियों का अब 5 लाख रुपये तक मुफ्त इलाज

24 सितंबर 2018

mdm workers protest in himachal
Shimla

बारिश के बीच गरजे मिड डे मील वर्कर, इन मांगों को लेकर किया प्रदर्शन

24 सितंबर 2018

adc sirmour statement over sc cases inquiries
Shimla

एससी मामलों में सही छानबीन कर लगाएं उचित धाराएं : एडीसी

24 सितंबर 2018

industry in himachal and chances of employment for youth
Shimla

सूबे के उद्योगों को नहीं मिल रहे बेरोजगार हिमाचली युवा

24 सितंबर 2018

himachal Agro industries corporation bod decisions
Shimla

एग्रो इंडस्ट्रीज की जमीन का सदुपयोग करेंगे : महेंद्र सिंह

24 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: आधे हिमाचल में बाढ़ के हालात, चार जगह फटे बादल

हिमाचल प्रदेश में बारिश और बर्फबारी की वजह से हालात खराब है। सूबे में चार जगहों पर बादल फटने की खबर है। मनाली, कुल्लू और चंबा से नदी में वाहन बहने की खबर भी  सामने आई है। तस्वीरों में देखिए हिमाचल प्रदेश के हालात।

24 सितंबर 2018

रोहतांग 1:34

VIDEO: रोहतांग में हुई बर्फबारी, पर्यटकों ने जमकर उठाया लुत्फ

23 सितंबर 2018

shimla kalka 1:23

VIDEO: रेलवे ट्रैक पर टूटकर गिरा पहाड़ का हिस्सा!

11 सितंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:03

स्कूटर सवार पर गिरा पहाड़ और फिर क्या हुआ आप खुद देखें...

12 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 0:55

अभिभावकों ने घेरकर अध्यापिका को सड़क पर जड़े थप्पड़

7 अगस्त 2018

Related

HPU Shimla hike fee for UG reappear system
Shimla

एचपीयू ने गुपचुप बढ़ा दी रि-अपीयर की फीस, छात्र परेशान

24 सितंबर 2018

BK joshi international badminton player from solan story
Shimla

59 की उम्र में प्रदेश के पहले अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी बने जोशी

24 सितंबर 2018

BTech graduate commits suicide after unemployment in Mandi Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

बेरोजगारी से तंग आकर बीटेक पास युवक ने उठाया खौफनाक कदम

24 सितंबर 2018

World Wrestling Competition in Macedonia Scopje
Shimla

मैसिडोनिया में विश्व कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता में दम दिखाएंगे संजय

24 सितंबर 2018

Nitin in Indian Idol season 10
Shimla

नितिन ने राजस्थानी फोक गाकर लूटी वाहवाही

24 सितंबर 2018

भारतीय सेना
Shimla

कुल्लू में बादल फटने से कई इलाके जलमग्न, सेना ने 19 लोगों को हेलीकॉप्टर से किया रेस्क्यू

23 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.