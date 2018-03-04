शहर चुनें

एक गलती ने ले ली पुलिस कर्मचारी की जान, सदमे में परिवार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, सांगला (किन्नौर) Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 07:47 PM IST
Himachal police constable died of suffocation
धुएं से दम घुटकर एक पुलिस कर्मचारी की मौत हो गई है। मामला हिमाचल प्रदेश के किन्नौर जिले के टापरी थाने का है। यहां पिछले आठ महीने से बतौर सिपाही तैनात बलवंत सिंह (30) शनिवार रात करीब 12:00 बजे ड्यूटी ऑफ होने के बाद सब्जी मंडी के पास क्वार्टर में हिटर ऑन कर सो गया।
इस वजह से बेड के आसपास रखे कपडे़ और सामान जल गया। हादसे का पता रविवार को उस वक्त चला जब बलवंत ड्यूटी पर नहीं पहुंचा। बलवंत की ड्यूटी रविवार दोपहर तीन बजे से शुरू होनी थी। पुलिस थाना टापरी के एमएचसी ने ड्यूटी के लिए बलवंत को लगातार फोन किया लेकिन कोई जवाब नहीं मिला।

लिहाजा, थाना प्रभारी श्याम तोमर के साथ कुछ जवान बलवंत के क्वार्टर में गए। दरवाजा खटखटाया मगर जवाब नहीं मिला। खिड़की से झांककर देखा तो कपडे़ जले हुए दिखे। एसपी किन्नौर साक्षी वर्मा ने कहा कि जवान का शरीर नहीं जला है।

प्राथमिक जांच में धुएं से दम घुटकर मौत होने की आशंका है। हालांकि, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही असल कारणों का पता चलेगा। फिलहाल शव को जेएसडब्ल्यू के शव गृह में रखा गया है। पनजोत डाकघर भोरंज तहसील बौरंग, जिला हमीरपुर में बलवंत के परिजनों को सूचित कर दिया गया है।
