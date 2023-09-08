Kinnaur Landslide: किन्नौर जिले में निगुलसरी के पास भारी भूस्खलन, नेशनल हाईवे पांच अवरुद्ध

Follow Us

किन्नौर जिले के निगुलसरी के पास पहाड़ी से भारी भूस्खलन होने के कारण नेशनल हाईवे पांच अवरुद्ध हो गया है। इससे रिकांगपिओ से रामपुर, शिमला व शिमला से रिकांगपिओ की ओर छोटे व बड़े वाहनों की आवाजाही पूरी तरह बंद हो गई है तथा सड़क मार्ग के दोनों तरफ वाहनों की लंबी-लंबी कतारें लग गईं हैं। हालांकि विभाग ने हाईवे को बहाल करने के लिए मशीनरी लगा दी है।

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: National Highway 5 blocked closed due to heavy landslide near Nigulsari in Kinnaur district.



(Video source: NHAI) pic.twitter.com/Dg7VnNTMXj