Kinnaur Landslide: किन्नौर जिले में निगुलसरी के पास भारी भूस्खलन, नेशनल हाईवे पांच अवरुद्ध

किन्नौर जिले के निगुलसरी के पास पहाड़ी से भारी भूस्खलन होने के कारण नेशनल हाईवे पांच अवरुद्ध हो गया है। इससे रिकांगपिओ से रामपुर, शिमला व शिमला से रिकांगपिओ की ओर छोटे व बड़े वाहनों की आवाजाही पूरी तरह बंद हो गई है तथा सड़क मार्ग के दोनों तरफ वाहनों की लंबी-लंबी कतारें लग गईं हैं। हालांकि विभाग ने हाईवे को बहाल करने के लिए मशीनरी लगा दी है।
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: National Highway 5 blocked closed due to heavy landslide near Nigulsari in Kinnaur district.— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
(Video source: NHAI) pic.twitter.com/Dg7VnNTMXj
