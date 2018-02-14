अपना शहर चुनें

जयराम सरकार को डेढ़ माह में दूसरी बार कर्ज लेने की आई नौबत, आज फिर मिलेंगे पांच सौ करोड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 11:44 AM IST
Himachal government to get Five hundred million loan today
प्रदेश की जयराम सरकार को डेढ़ माह के कार्यकाल में दूसरी बार कर्ज लेने की नौबत आ पड़ी है। पांच सौ करोड़ की राशि सरकार को आज मिल जाएगी। दस साल के लिए ली गई कर्ज की यह राशि 14 फरवरी 2028 तक प्रदेश सरकार को ब्याज सहित लौटानी है। प्रदेश सरकार ने इसकी अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। 

उल्लेखनीय है कि कर्मचारियों के अंतरिम राहत के भुगतान के लिए सरकार के खजाने पर सात सौ करोड़ का बोझ पड़ा है। 1 मार्च से कर्मचारियों को 8 फीसदी अंतरिम राहत का भुगतान किया जाना है। 

इससे पहले सरकार ने 19 जनवरी को पांच सौ करोड़ का ऋण लिया था, जिससे कर्मचारियों को तीन फीसदी डीए वृद्धि के लाभ का भुगतान किया गया है। हिमाचल पर अब तक 47500 करोड़ रुपये का कर्ज हो चुका है। 

इस वित्तीय वर्ष में वीरभद्र सरकार ने 3300 करोड़ और जयराम सरकार एक हजार करोड़ रुपये कर्ज ले चुकी है। सरकार आगामी बजट में राज्य योजना आकार को 600 करोड़ बढ़ा रही है। 

सूत्रों के अनुसार इसके साथ ही कर्ज लेने की लिमिट में भी इजाफा किया जा रहा है। अगले वित्तीय वर्ष में लगभग 4700 करोड़ तक का कर्ज सरकार ले सकती है जो मौजूदा वित्तीय वर्ष में लगभग 4300 करोड़ है।
himachal government cm jairam thakur

