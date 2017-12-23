Download App
आपका शहर Close

एसएमएस बताएगा कब लगेगा बिजली कट, कितना आया बिल

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 12:02 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
himachal electricity board sms will give the power cut information
हिमाचल के किस क्षेत्र में कब बिजली का कट लगेगा? बिजली का बिल कितना आया है? बिल जमा करवाने की आखिरी तारीख कब है? यह सभी जानकारियां नए साल से प्रदेश के करीब बीस लाख बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को उनके मोबाइल फोन पर एसएमएस से मिलेगी।
बिजली उपभोक्ताओं की सहूलियत के लिए राज्य बिजली बोर्ड नए साल से एसएमएस सेवा शुरू करने जा रहा है। इस सेवा का लाभ उठाने के लिए उपभोक्ताओं को हिमाचल बिजली बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर जाकर मोबाइल नंबर का पंजीकरण करवाना होगा।

इसके अलावा उपभोक्ता संबंधित दफ्तरों में जाकर भी अपना अकाउंट नंबर बताकर मोबाइल फोन नंबर का पंजीकरण करवा सकते हैं। राज्य बिजली बोर्ड ने अपनी वेबसाइट को भी आधुनिक कर लिया है।

वेबसाइट पर उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली कट की पूर्व सूचना देने के लिए एक विशेष लिंक दिया गया है। शटडाउन नाम के इस लिंक पर क्लिक पर उपभोक्ता जान सकते हैं कि उनके क्षेत्र में कब बिजली का कट लगेगा। बोर्ड द्वारा इस लिंक पर पूरे प्रदेश के आने वाले दिनों में लगने वाले बिजली कट की जानकारी अपलोड की जा रही है।
आगे पढ़ें

नई सुविधा से लाखों उपभोक्ता होंगे लाभान्वित
Comments

Browse By Tags

himachal electricity board

स्पॉटलाइट

नाइटी से लेकर तौलिये तक में अर्शी ने ढाया कहर, इन आउटफिट्स में भी दिखीं सेक्सी

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Arshi Khan Bold Looks

मां बनने वाली महिला को कभी नहीं बतानी चाहिये डिलिवरी की तारीख, वजह भी जान लें

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
This Is Why Child Delivery Date Should Not Be Revealed To Pregnant Women

मां-बेटी में सिर्फ डेढ़ साल का फर्क, करिश्मा देख नहीं होगा आंखों पर यकीन

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
A twenty four years embryo frozen baby born in America

बामर लॉरी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर के पद पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Vacancy in Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. for the post of Assistant Manager

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding

जबर ख़बर

सरकार के चुनावी दांव से गुर्जर नाराज, एक प्रतिशत आरक्षण में पांच जातियां शामिल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Read

उपचुनाव के नतीजे तय करेंगे काैन बनेगा 'स‌िकंदरा का स‌िकंदर'

BJP candidate Ajit Pal lead in Sikandra Vidhan Sabha by election
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

21 साल की सुनवाई के बाद दोषी पाए गए लालू, जानिए कब क्या हुआ

lalu yadav found guilty in fodder scam Special CBI Court quantum of sentence on 3rd jan 2018
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अंधविश्वास तोड़ योगी आज पहुंचेंगे नोएडा, पीएम के कार्यक्रम की तैयारियों का लेंगे जायजा

CM Yogi Adityanath will visit noida today for Inspection public meeting palace and metro station
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

चारपाई पर लादकर बैंक ले गए लोग, जानें पूरा मामला

Farmer brought to bank on a cot in Chhattisgarh
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जब बीच हाईवे पर भाजपा सरकार की बख‌िया उधेड़ने लगे अखिलेश यादव

akhilesh yadav statement about up bjp government
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

धूमल को सीएम बनाने के पक्ष में कर्मचारी, कहा- घोषणा पूरी करे पार्टी हाईकमान

himachal employees federation in favour of prem kumar dhumal
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!