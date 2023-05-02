Heavy rain in shimla: शिमला में बारिश के चलते ऑरेंज अलर्ट, IMD ने जारी की ये चेतावनी

शिमला में भारी बारिश के चलते आईएमडी ने तीन दिनों के लिए ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी कर दिया है। हिमाचल प्रदेश के आईएमडी प्रमुख सुरेंद्र पॉल ने बताया कि हमने ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया है और कुछ इलाकों में अगले 2-3 दिनों के लिए भारी बारिश की चेतावनी जारी की है।



We have issued an orange alert, & in some areas we have issued heavy rainfall warnings for next 2-3 days. In last 24 hours, it rained all over the state, with Kangra receiving maximum rainfall. There have been reports of hailstorms in Shimla & Jubbal. Rain will continue for next… pic.twitter.com/eYKHqbbuig